The Greenville City Council on Thursday rezoned and annexed nearly 196 acres of property along Stantonsburg Road west of town despite concerns neighboring residents had about flooding and the impact on their properties.

The project developer, Walton North Carolina LLC, requested the property be rezoned from rural residential under Pitt County jurisdiction to residential agricultural under city jurisdiction for the construction of about 500 homes.

After debate, the council unanimously approved the rezoning request for the property, located along along the southern right-of-way of Stantonsburg Road about 200 feet west of Ellwood Drive; it then approved the annexation.

In other business, the council also rezoned a .16 acre storefront property on the southern right-of-way Dickinson Avenue, about 60 feet southwest of Ficklen Street, from downtown commercial fringe to downtown commercial.

It annexed 5 acres located along the southern right-of-way of Dickinson Avenue about 400 feet west of Frog Level Road. The property is owned by Greenville Utilities Commission, which plans to locate a water tower on the property.

It also approved a municipal agreement with the N.C. Department of Transportation for a citywide traffic signal upgrade. The project, which is expected to begin in 2028, will cost nearly $15.5 million. The city will contribute $998,837.