A 3% hike in tuition is in store for in-state students at East Carolina University after this week’s gathering of the Board of Trustees.

On Friday, the board approved the proposal put forth by the committee on Budget, Finance and Infrastructure, which reviewed the proposal and recommended approval to the full board with little discussion the day before.

In addition to the tuition increase, housing rates will also rise 4% under the proposal, while mandatory fees will remain unchanged.

The tuition hike would represent a $137 per year increase for in-state students, officials said. ECU policy prohibits tuition increases for students already enrolled, so these changes would apply only to new students.

The policy also means those students who enter school in the fall will not see an increase in the tuition rates they pay for the next eight semesters.

Vice Chancellor Stephanie Coleman presented the administration’s recommendation. She noted that UNC policies dictate that ECU’s tuition rates must be in the bottom 25% when compared to peer public institutions. Coleman noted that, even with the 3% increase, ECU’s tuition rates remain in the bottom quarter among similiar institutions.

“We are required to consider several things when we look at the tuition rates: restraint and fiscal sustainability, ongoing academic program evaluation and alignment, minimal or no mandatory fee growth and alignment with planned housing and dining rates,” Coleman said.

The tuition rate increase for in-state undergrads will generate about $1.65 million in new income next year. Coleman said the new money will be used to support faculty and staff recruitment and retention, support experiential learning and emerging technologies.

The increase will raise tuition costs for in-state undergrads from $4,585 per year to $4,723 per year.

Graduate students will see a slightly higher increase with tuition rates for both in-state and out-of-state students rising 5 percent. If approved, that would generate about $1.3 million in additional revenue for the university.

The funds would be used to establish two new graduate assistantships and additional graduate school support positions including recruitment, marketing and career development jobs.

Other tuition increases include:

An 8.7 percent at the Brody School of MedicineA 10.1 percent at ECU’s Dental SchoolA $116 increase in the Doctrate of Physical Therapy Progrram in the College of Health & Human Sciences.A 1 percent increase for students who participate in the university’s Flightpath program — and online program for adult learners who want to take courses tailored to specific careers.

While tuition rates would rise under the proposal approved today by the committee, mandatory fees charged to students would remain unchanged next year.

That includes fees students pay to support the university’s athletic programs and pay off university debt among other expenses.

The UNC System Board of Governors will have the final say in whether the tuition hikes go into effect.