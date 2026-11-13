A pair of 2-1 upsets on Thursday night brought the high school soccer season to an end for local teams.

That included North Pitt being upset at home in the 4A ranks and J.H. Rose losing at home in the 6A bracket.

A trip to the state semifinals was on the line in both matches.

6A

East Chapel Hill 2, J.H. Rose 1

The No. 7 Rampants bowed out against the No. 11 Wildcats in a one-goal game.

It snapped an 11-game unbeaten run for Rose and sent East Chapel Hill to the 6A semifinal round against No. 1 Middle Creek.

J.H. Rose finished the season 15-9-1.

4A

Carrboro 2, North Pitt 1

The No. 2 Panthers were upended in Bethel by the visiting No. 3 Jaguars, who vaulted into the East Region final against top-seeded Clinton.

It halted a 17-game unbeaten run for North Pitt, which finished a perfect 12-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.

The Panthers finished the season 20-4-2.

CROSS COUNTRY

State championships

In the 6A girls’ race, J.H. Rose’s Ella Barrow cashed in a time of 19:53.05 to finish in 21st place. Teammate Mary Henslee finished 58th, while Marisa Shewchuk placed 62nd.

In the boys’ race, Helms Kulas ran a 17:13.82 for Rose to place 22nd.

In the 7A ranks, Samantha Andreu placed 73rd with teammate Julianne Stanfield right behind at 75th. Also for Conley, Lucy Sherrill was 85th.

GIRLS’ GOLF

State title matches

South Central had a strong showing at the 7A state girls’ golf championship match, played on Oct. 26-27 at Seven Oaks in Lake Norman.

The Falcons cashed in a pair of top 20 finishes. Senior Baylee Nichols fired an 85 and a 91 for a two-day total of 176, good for 11th place.

Fellow senior Gracyn May carded a 95-86-181 to finish 15th.

Lily Cochran from Page and Olivia Erazmus from Cardinal Gibbons tied for first place with two-day totals of 156.