Traffic safety advocates will gather at the State Highway Patrol station in Greenville on Sunday to remember people killed in motor vehicle crashes.

The 2 p.m. event at 4651 N. Creek Drive is part of statewide observances of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, officials said.

A proclamation from Gov. Josh Stein recognized Sunday as a day to remember people killed and seriously injured, acknowledge first responders and advocate for better driving habits.

The proclamation said motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for young people in the United States and about 1.2 million people are killed in road crashes each year.

In recent years, North Carolina lost an average of 1,675 people a year to crashes, the proclamation said.

“We all bear responsibility to focus, drive carefully and keep each other safe,” the governor said.

The NC Alliance for Safe Transportation (NCAST) is organizing Sunday’s events along with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, State Highway Patrol, North Carolina Families for Safe Streets, the Institute for Transportation Research and Education at North Carolina State University and others.

Advocates will display empty pairs of shoes to remember the people lost. Other events are taking place in Asheville, Lillington, Wilmington, Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

State Rep. Tim Reeder, Master Trooper Rico Stephens and NCAST Board Member Peg O’Connell will speak at the Greenville event along with NCAST Teen Ambassadors, some of whom will share personal stories of loss, organizers said.

NCAST also contacted more than 250 houses of worship and faith communities, asking them to pray for the families and friends of the 1,524 people killed in crashes in North Carolina last year and “that we will all show one another love and care by always being safe and responsible on the road.”

Created in 2022 to communicate safe driving messages, engage North Carolinians and champion policies that promote better behavior across all forms of transportation, NCAST aims to reduce the number of transportation-related crashes, injuries and fatalities in the state.

The organization said that the 2025 fatality total is North Carolina’s lowest in five years, according to figures compiled by the NC Division of Motor Vehicles. It’s 12% lower than the number of people killed in 2024.

“We’re heartened by that drop,” NCAST Board Chair Tiffany Wright said. “But you look at all those empty shoes, and you think about the people, including children, lost to carelessness on our roads, and you have to conclude: We can and must do better. Slow down. Don’t drink and drive. Don’t look at your phone. And wear your seatbelt — more than 40% of people who died in crashes weren’t wearing one.”