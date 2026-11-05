Outdoor mural planned for renovated Town Common space: Artists applications sought for new project

A new, concrete retaining wall completed as part of the upgrades at Greenville’s Town Common is not expected to remain a blank canvas for long.

The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, in collaboration with the Pitt County Civic Arts Committee, have announced plans for an outdoor mural on the curved wall behind the amphitheater at 105 E. First St.

Artists have until Dec. 5 to submit applications to design a mural for the space that is 6 feet tall and 180 feet wide. The mural will be visible from the waterway, East Plaza and the Greenway.

“The resulting artwork should be inspired by its surroundings, reflect a strong connection to the City of Greenville, and create a welcoming experience for all who visit and enjoy Town Common,” according to a news release from Emerge.

The new mural is one of more than a dozen that PCAC has administered in Greenville, Farmville, Winterville and Ayden. In recent months, an outdoor mural has been added in Bethel, and another project is underway in Fountain.

Applications for the Town Common project are available at emergegallery.com/artists/artist-opportunities/town-common-mural-rfq.

Proposals will be evaluated based on artistic excellence and innovation as demonstrated by past work and the submitted materials; understanding of project goals; ability to execute the project in the specified timeline; and ability to engage and work with the community.

From the pool of applicants, the selection panel will invite up to three artists to participate in a stakeholder engagement session, where they will collaborate to develop concepts and themes for the mural. This forum will provide an opportunity for finalists to engage with the community, gather insights and gain understanding of the stakeholders’ vision. They will subsequently develop two proposals, each showcasing their artistic style and approach to the project.

One artist will be selected and paid $15,000 to develop and implement his or her concept.

Finalists are scheduled to be notified in December, with the project to begin in March.

For more information, contact Emerge Executive Director Holly Garriott at holly@pittcountyarts.org.