Crime Roundup: Traffic stop leads to seizure of 32 kilos of meth

A traffic stop last week led to the arrest of a Texas man and the seizure of about 70 pounds of methamphetamine. hidden in compartments of his vehicle, authorities said.

Eduardo Airy Garcia, 28, of Los Fresnos, Texas, was arrested Oct. 31 after a stop by the Ayden Police Department and the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force, according to a Thursday news release.

The Greenville Police Department charged Garcia with two counts of level III trafficking in methamphetamine and two counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

Garcia also allegedly conspired with an unknown person to commit the felony of trafficking to possess methamphetamine, a warrant said.

The release from Greenville police confirmed that the investigation remains active and ongoing, with additional charges and arrests possible.

Additional information regarding why police targeted and stopped Garcia was not provided.

Garcia's address is listed as 34645 Old Alice Road in Los Fresnos, Texas, and his bond was set at $5 million.

GREENVILLE

The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

200 Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 2:14 p.m. Nov. 4: misdemeanor larceny.3300 block Charles Boulevard, 1:24 p.m. Nov. 4: simple assault; 51-year-old victim.700 Red Banks Road, 8:11 p.m. Nov. 4: misdemeanor larceny, financial card fraud; 20-year-old victim.2200 block South Village Drive and South Memorial Drive, 7:50 p.m. Nov. 4: resisting and obstructing a public officer; 36-year-old victim.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports recently with the following details and allegations:

100 block Ione Street and South Memorial Drive, Greenville, 1:15 p.m. Nov. 4: possession of cocaine; case active.5900 block Emma Cannon Road, Ayden, 1:48 p.m. Nov. 4: stalking; 25-year-old victim; case active.3100 Frog Level Road, Greenville, 6:45 a.m. Nov. 4: larceny of firearm; 25-year-old victim; case active.5800 Rivercreek Drive, Washington, 8:59 a.m. Nov. 4: harassing and obscene phone calls; 35-year-old victim; case active.100 block Forelines Road and Winterville Parkway, Winterville, 9:28 a.m. Nov. 4: resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer; 28-year-old victim; case cleared by arrest.10600 block County Home Road, Ayden, 4:16 p.m. Nov. 4: two-ratchet wrench set valued at $200, 10 cameras valued at $100, two floor jacks valued at $360, 300 pieces of scrap metal valued at $300, one welder valued at $300 and one pressure washer valued at $250 stolen during break-in; 66-year-old victim; case active.1600 block Sweet Gum Meadow Drive, Greenville, 9:10 p.m. Nov. 4: Glock 43X firearm stolen; 28-year-old victim; case active.