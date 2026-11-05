Former Greenville officer pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor

A former Greenville police officer indicted earlier this year for coercing a teenager into recording herself while engaged in sexual activity pleaded guilty on Wednesday and was sentenced to 100 days in prison and 48 months of supervised probation.

Dominic Michelo Olivares, 31, of Angier pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Six counts of sexual exploitation were dismissed by the District Attorney.

Olivares was initially arrested on Sep. 23, 2025, in Fuquay-Varina by the State Bureau of Investigation and charged with eight felony counts related to child sexual abuse material following allegations involving a 16-year-old.

Charges filed by the SBI in 2025 included two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts each of second-degree exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to arrest warrants, Olivares got the girl to record herself on Oct. 16, 2019. He then duplicated recordings and stored them on his personal devices.

Olivares began working as a patrol officer for the Greenville Police Department in May 2020, after the initial 2019 offense occurred.

On May 27, 2021, the department received an internal complaint regarding Olivares and referred the matter to the SBI due to its potential criminal nature.

The SBI began an investigation into Olivares on May 28, 2021. Following the complaint, Olivares was terminated from the department on Aug. 5, 2021.

On March 9, a Pitt County grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment against Oliveres spanning multiple offense dates across two victims. Seven of the counts stem from the initial incident in 2019 followed by separate counts on June 7, 2021, and Sept. 23, 2025, for possessing the video.

The eighth count — third-degree sexual exploitation — comes from an offense date of Sept. 23, 2025, and involved a second, unknown minor aged 15 to 17, court documents indicated.

As part of Wednesday’s court proceedings, defense attorneys submitted character reference letters and educational credentials highlighting Olivares’ background as a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who earned a bachelor’s degree from Bellevue University, in Nebraska, in 2020.

Olivares was taken into custody Wednesday and detained at the Pitt County Detention Center.