Eastbound lanes of East 10th Street closing tonight for water line repairs

Greenville Utilities crews will close eastbound lanes of East 10th Street near ECU’s Student Center tonight in order to make emergency repairs to a water line. The closure is expected to begin around 9 p.m. and end around 2 a.m. in order to minimize disruptions.

A detour will be set up at Charles Boulevard and will route traffic around to the intersection of 10th and Elm Streets. Westbound traffic will not be affected.

Motorists are encouraged to follow detour signs or find another route to travel eastbound tonight.

Only one home is expected to temporarily lose service and that customer has been notified. Water service to all other surrounding homes, businesses, and the University is not expected to be affected