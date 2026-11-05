'Operation Green Light' recognizes veterans

Pitt County is honoring veterans by illuminating the cupola of the Pitt County Courthouse with green lights in recognition of the National Association of Counties “Operation Green Light for Veterans.”

The cupola was illuminated Wednesday through Friday and will be again Monday through Wednesday, Veterans Day.

“Operation Green Light for Veterans” is a nationwide effort uniting counties to support military veterans. The initiative, led by the National Association of Counties, raises awareness around the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources available at the county, state and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

Approximately 200,000 service members transition to civilian life annually and continue serving their communities, according to Pitt County Government.

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution recognizing Nov. 4-11 as a time to salute and honor veterans for their service and sacrifices.

All counties, municipalities and residents are enouraged to recognize “Operation Green Light for Veterans” by displaying a green light in a window of their place of business or residence through Wednesday.