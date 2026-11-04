Arts and entertainment calendar

Events coming up in the Greenville area offer music, arts, theater and family fun. Here is a sampling. Today refers to Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Violin recital

East Carolina University School of Music will host the ECU Violin Studio Recital at 7:30 p.m. today at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. For more information, call 328-6851. Streaming available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.

Holiday show

The 25th Annual Down East Holiday Show is scheduled for Thursday through Nov. 8 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event, a fundraiser for Pitt Community College Foundation, showcases vendors offering items ranging holiday decorations and handcrafted gifts to services and food. The show opens from 5-9 p.m. Thursday with adults-only shopping (admission $15). Admission is $10 daily Friday (10 a.m.-8 p.m.), Nov. 7 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Nov. 8 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.). Children 10 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. Tickets are available at the door. Visit pittcc.edu.

NewMusic

East Carolina University School of Music will host a performance by Frequencies at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. This free event is part of the North Carolina NewMusic Initiative. For more information, call 328-6851. Streaming available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.

‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’

Kids on Stage will present “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Greene County Wellness Center, 84 N. Perry Drive, Snow Hill. The pilot production, presented in partnership with Music Theatre International and iTheatrics, is inspired by Bernard Waber’s beloved picture books. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for ages 10 and younger. Visit gckidsonstage.org for information.

ArtWalk

First Friday ArtWalk will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday. Celebrated on first Fridays the Downtown Greenville event showcases art exhibits and openings, along with free Emerald Express Trolley rides. Visit emergegallery.com.

Gray Gallery

ECU’s Wellington B. Gray Gallery will host the exhibit “Form Forge” from Friday through Nov. 20. An opening reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday. The gallery is located in the Jenkins Fine Art Center on Fifth Street. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visit art.ecu.edu/artonline/gray-gallery or call 328-6665.

Cinema in the Center

Greenville Recreation and Parks will host Cinema in the Center at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Eppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash St. The event will feature a free showing of “Minions 3.” Participants should bring chairs and blankets. Call 252-329-4561.

Chamber music

Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will present “Songs Without Words” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in ECU’s A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature the music of Felix Mendelssohn, Clara Wieck Schumann, and Robert Schumann Artists include pianist Ieva Jokubaviciute, violinist Ara Gregorian and and cellist Zvi Plesser. Tickets are $44. Online viewing options are available. If seats remain, a limited number of “Community Rush” discounted tickets will be available Monday. Call 328-4788 or visit fourseasons.ecu.edu/tickets.

Holiday Art Sale

The Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane, will host the Jaycee Park Holiday Art Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The multi-artist sale features a wide variety of one-of-a-kind pieces including pottery, illustrations, quilts, jewelry and more. Free. Visit facebook.com/jayceeparkarts.

Dance performance

East Carolina University School of Theater and Dance will present “Pulse: New Works in Dance” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Wright Auditorium. The eclectic dance concert will feature a range of choreographic and music styles, showcasing original works from dance faculty and students. Tickets are $22 for the public and $12 for ECU students and youth. Visit ecuarts.evenue.net.

Collegiate Choir

East Carolina University School of Music will host a performance of the ECU Collegiate Choir at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Call 328-6851. Live streaming available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.

‘Rent’

Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will present “Rent” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-14 and Nov. 19-21. Additional matinee performances will begin at 2 p.m. Nov. 14-15 and Nov. 21. The rock musical, set in the late 1980s and early 1990s in Manhattan’s East Village, centers on a diverse group of friends navigating poverty, addiction, gentrification, and the AIDS epidemic while pursuing their artistic dreams and personal relationships. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for senior adults, students and members of the military. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.

Arcis Saxophone Quartet

ECU’s S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series will present the Arcis Saxophone Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The ensemble is known for its inventive concert formats and theatrical approach to performance. Tickets are $42 for general admission and $33 for ECU faculty and staff. Visit ecuarts.evenue.net.

Farmville play

The Farmville Community Arts Council, 3723 N. Main St., Farmville, will present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at 7 p.m. Nov. 12-14 and 3 p.m. Nov. 15. The musical comedy centers on a fictional spelling bee featuring six quirky adolescents. Tickets are $20, with a discount for members. Visit facebook.com/FarmvilleArts.

African American Music Series

Emerge Gallery, 404 Evans St., will host its monthly African American Music Series concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 13, featuring Sam Doresty Quintet. Free. Visit emergegallery.com.

Jazz performance

East Carolina University School of Music will feature ECU Jazz Ensemble A and ECU Dr. Billy Taylor Combo Concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in Wright Auditorium. Free. Call 328-6851. Live streaming available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.

‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’

Smiles and Frowns Playhouse will present “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Ayden Recreation Center, 4354 Lee St., Ayden. The performances are a celebration of Smiles and Frowns’ 40th anniversary. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door. Visit smilesandfrowns.org.

ECU Symphony Orchestra

East Carolina University School of Music will feature ECU Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Call 328-6851. Live streaming available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.

Holiday Tea

The Pitt County Historical Society will host its annual Holiday Tea at 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at The Music House, 400 W. Fifth St. The event will include light hors d’oeuvres and holiday beverages along with a tour of the Victorian home -one of the oldest in Greenville - which has been meticulously preserved and decorated in period style. Visit pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.