Murphy gets narrow win; Davis holds on to seat; Dems flip NC delegation

Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville narrowly held off a challenge to retain his District 3 seat Tuesday as Democrats captured the balance of North Carolina’s congressional delegation and went on nationally to capture Congress.

Murphy edged challenger Raymond Smith of Goldsboro by 233 votes with all 190 precincts reporting in complete but unofficial totals. The victory falls within a margin that allows Smith to call for a recount. Some absentee and provisional ballots also must be counted during the election canvass on Friday.

Murphy failed to win his home county, Pitt, where Smith defeated him 36,071 to 25,666 votes. He defeated Smith in Smith’s home county, Wayne, 19,565 to 18,530 votes. Murphy in a statement early Wednesday morning called the win tough-fought and the margin razor-thin.

“After a very long night, I am honored to have been reelected by the good people of the 3rd District to continue being their representative in Congress,” Murphy said on social media. “This was a tough-fought race, and eastern North Carolinians made their voices heard loud and clear. This razor-thin victory, in an otherwise difficult cycle, is a testament to the relentless efforts and tireless dedication of my team and volunteers. I look forward to getting back to work in Washington, where I will continue to be a strong, independent voice for our way of life.”

Murphy will be working in a new landscape where Democrats have taken most of North Carolina’s congressional seats and have earned a strong majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Counts from the Associated Press and other national sources show Democrats will hold at least 253 seats in the House with 25 races to be called as of Friday.

Republicans before the election held the majority by one seat, with 219 members. Democrats also took a majority in the U.S. Senate with 54 seats and the possibility of picking up two more.

Smith thanked supporters Wednesday morning, but said he was not conceding the race.

“Last night, we’ve witnessed something extraordinary. Across our district, people have turned out, made their voices heard and reminded us that democracy is alive and well in eastern North Carolina. And while we had hoped to stand before you tonight with a clear victory, the truth is, this race is simply too close to call,” he said.

He reminded supporters of his admiration for boxers Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston and the importance of getting up one more time and waiting for the Nov. 13 canvass to count remaining ballots.

“Let the votes be counted. Let the process work. And let us remember that our strength has always been in our unity,” he said. “The final bell hasn’t rung, and we’re still standing!”

Going into Tuesday’s midterm, the GOP held 10 of North Carolina’s 14 U.S. House seats. Complete but unofficial totals from the State Board of Elections show Democrats won 10 while Republicans held four. Two other races also fall within the 1 percent margin for a recount.

Democratic wins include one by incumbent U.S. Rep. Don Davis of Snow Hill, who held on to the District 1 seat in spite of a gerrymander by the Republican state legislature last year to favor his opponent Laurie Buckout of Edenton.

Davis, whose district included portions of Pitt County prior to the redistricting, earned 50% of the vote to Buckhout’s 47%. Libertarian Tom Bailey got 3%.

“Tonight, we proved that it truly is the People’s House. Districts may change, lines may be redrawn, but at the end of the day, the people have the final say,” Davis said on social media. “Tonight, the people of eastern North Carolina have spoken loud and clear. Our resilience shows the greatness of our state and nation.”

Buckhout issued a statement conceding the race and saying she respects the choice voters made. She also said that she called Davis to congratulate him.

“And I wish him well because when he succeeds for this district, we all do,” she said. “But we will hold him accountable.”

Among losses for Republican incumbents was the District 14 seat held by U.S. Rep. Tim Moore, the longtime GOP state House speaker elected to Congress in 2024. Moore lost to Lakesha Womack, who earned 51% of the vote to Moore’s 49%.

Republican Virginia Fox of District 5 lost to Democratic challenger Chuck Hubbard in another tight race, 48.7% to 48.66%, or 99 votes. Republican David Rouzer held on to the District 7 seat by less than a 1 percent margin, defeating Kimberly Hardy by 425 votes.

Democrat Cyril Jefferson flipped District 6, defeating incumbent Republican Addison McDowell 51.14% to 48.86%, and Democrat Richard Ojeda flipped District 9, defeating Richard Hudson 51% to 49%.

Democrat Jamie Ager won the District 11 seat held by Republican Chuck Edwards, who dropped out of the race and was replaced by Jennifer Capp Balkcom.

Following are complete results for North Carolina’s U.S. House seats.

DISTRICT 1

Don Davis (D) 151,133, 49.64% *

Laurie Buckhout (R) 143,539, 47.15%

Tom Bailey (L) 9,765, 3.21%

DISTRICT 2

Deborah K. Ross (D) 245,402, 75.06% *

Eugene F. Douglass (R) 76,763, 23.48%

Matthew Laszacs (L) 4,267, 1.31%

Write-In (Miscellaneous) 530, 0.16%

DISTRICT 3

Greg Murphy (R) 117,583, 49.42% *

Raymond Smith (D) 117,350, 49.33%

Daniel Cavender (L) 2,971, 1.25%

DISTRICT 4

Valerie P. Foushee (D) 283,255, 79.12% *

Mahesh (Max) Ganorkar (R) 67,799, 18.94%

Guy Meilleur (L) 6,961, 1.94%

DISTRICT 5

Chuck Hubbard (D) 139,034, 48.70%

Virginia Foxx (R) 138,935, 48.66% *

Robert B. Luffman (L) 7,529, 2.64%

DISTRICT 6

Cyril Jefferson (D) 140,001, 51.14%

Addison McDowell (R) 133,737, 48.86% *

DISTRICT 7

David Rouzer (R) 159,985, 49.89% *

Kimberly Hardy (D) 157,560, 49.13%

Maad Abu-Ghazalah (L) 3,129, 0.98%

DISTRICT 8

Mark Harris (R) 147,094, 50.39% *

Colby Watson (D) 141,915, 48.62%

Bo Whitehead (GRE) 2,890, 0.99%

DISTRICT 9

Richard N. Ojeda II (D) 138,707, 51.11%

Richard Hudson (R) 132,692, 48.89% *

DISTRICT 10

Pat Harrigan (R) 146,166, 49.72% *

Ashley Bell (D) 143,137, 48.69%

Steven Feldman (L) 4,673, 1.59%

DISTRICT 11

Jamie Ager (D) 195,637, 57.14%

Jennifer Capps Balkcom (R) 141,427, 41.30%

Travis Groo (L) 5,345, 1.56%

DISTRICT 12

Alma S. Adams (D) 219,672, 81.20% *

Jack Codiga (R) 50,864, 18.80%

DISTRICT 13

Paul Barringer (D) 159,981, 50.50%

Brad Knott (R) 152,329, 48.09% *

Steven Swinton (L) 4,479, 1.41%

DISTRICT 14

Lakesha Womack (D) 147,388, 51.11%

Tim Moore (R) 140,973, 48.89% *

An asterisk indicates the candidate was an incumbent.