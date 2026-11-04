Vote totals: Murphy, Kempner get narrow wins; Entzminger loses judge race

Unofficial but complete vote totals show Democratic challengers to the state House District 8 seat, a county District Court seat and two seats on the county Board of Commissioners have unseated Republican incumbents.

Claire Kempner got 18,187 votes to Republican N.C. Rep. Tim Reeder's 18,012 votes in the House 8 race. The victory falls within a margin that allows Reeder to call for a recount. Some absentee and provisional ballots also must be counted during the election canvass on Nov. 13.

Republican Judge Daniel Hines Entzminger got 28,054 votes to Democrat Watsi Sutton's 34,030 with 40 of 40 precincts reporting. Democrat Dennis McLawhorn unseated Republican District 5 County Commissioner Mark Smith 7,208 to 4,966 votes.

Incumbent Republican Benji Holloman lost to Democrat Rodney Harris in the District 4 commissioner race, 6,298 to 5,052; while incumbent Republican Gary Weaver retained the District 6 seat by defeating Blake Price 6,870 to 4,812.

Midterm election results from the N.C. State Board of Elections show Democrats won most Pitt County races that were contested. Following are complete but unofficial results including early voting totals. Precincts reporting are indicated in parenthesis.

3rd Congressional District (190 of 190)

Greg Murphy (R) 49.42 percent

Raymond Smith (D) 49.33 percent

Daniel Cavender (L) 1.25 percent

N.C. Senate District 5 (61 of 61)

Kandie D. Smith (D) 62 percent

Henry Hostetler (R) 38 percent

N.C. House District 8 (20 of 20)

Gloristine Brown (D) 71 percent

Cathy Thorne Byrum (R) 28 percent

N.C. House District 9 (20 of 20)

Clarie Kempner (D) 50.2 percent

Timothy Reeder (R) 49.8 percent

N.C. District Court District 3 Seat 1 (40 of 40)

Watsi M. Sutton (D) 55 percent

Daniel Entzminger (R) 45 percent

Board of Commissioners District 4 (9 of 9)

Rodney D. Harris (D) 55 percent

Benji Holloman (R) 46 percent

Board of Commissioners District 5 (7 of 7)

Dennis McLawhorn (D) 59 percent

Mark C. Smith (R) 40 percent

Board of Commissioners District 6 (7of 7)

Gary Weaver (R) 59 percent

Blake C. Price (D) 41 percent

RACES OF INTEREST

U.S. House District 1 (290 of 290)

Don Davis (D) 49 percent

Laurie Buckhout (R) 47 percent

Tom Bailey (L) 3 percent