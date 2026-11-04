ECU GAMEDAY: Bulls, Pirates clash in primetime spotlight Friday

There’s still time left. Both football coaches head into Friday’s national showcase in Greenville preaching that same message.

Blake Harrell and East Carolina (4-4, 2-2 American Conference) are still fighting for bowl eligibility, needing two more wins through the final four weeks. South Florida (6-2, 2-2) comes into Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium having already accomplished that goal, but still has a viable pathway to the conference championship game.

The 14th all-time matchup between the programs should be among the most competitive, with USF entering the week as a 1.5-point favorite.

That only raises the level of intensity for each side during practices leading up to the contest.

“We control everything, it’s in front of us. We obviously got to be better every single day until Friday, and then worry about the next one after that,” Harrell said Monday. “But there’s a lot of football left to play. We can still finish this thing the right way.”

Last time out

His Pirates were finally able to finish last Saturday in a 17-9 home win over Temple.

It was a more friendly result from the previous two weeks that saw ECU drop heartbreakers in overtime to UAB, then Memphis.

Transfer safety Zyeir Gamble saw his Pirates defense collect three interceptions in the second half and hold the Owls without a touchdown.

It was the kind of effort his unit had been trying to find for two straight games.

“Just executing. Our D-line, the players in front of us … they play really hard just so we can get stops and get off the field when we’re supposed to,” Gamble said Monday after practice. “Ball kind of just bounced our way this time, and that’s a good thing.”

The ball also bounced the right way for ECU’s offense, which for the first time all year didn’t produce a negative play from scrimmage. TJ Engleman Jr. hit the century mark again, totaling a team-best 107 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, Pirates QB Mitch Griffis earned his first start since Week 3 and got the win despite throwing for 130 yards with one interception. Emory Williams, who got QB1 honors the previous four contests, didn’t play a down.

Scouting report

USF also had a quarterback competition this preseason and it re-sparked this past weekend.

Michael Van Buren won the job and had played well enough the first few games, but he was injured in the first quarter of Saturday’s 31-10 win over UAB. Backup QB Luke Kromenhoek came off the bench to complete just seven passes but rushed for 92 yards.

The Bulls’ success, like it has the entire fall, came from their No. 1 ranked American defense. It’s a group that allows just under 15 points per contest, which ranks 10th among all FBS programs.

Former Pirates defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge now leads the Bulls’ stingy unit. It’ll be an Xs and Os matchup to watch Friday as he calls plays against his old coaching staff for the first time.

“Anytime you’re facing a former colleague, you kind of have familiarity with what they do, how they go about their schematics — how they prepare, how they do things and how they want to set things up,” Harrell said. “He probably knows the same about ours, and so it kind of goes back and forth a little bit.”

Meanwhile, first-year USF coach Brian Hartline, like Harrell, is just worried about the present and keeping vibes high. His team hasn’t lived up to preseason hype, with league losses to UTSA and Temple.

But a positive result Friday can be the next checkmark completed to keep the team’s championship hopes alive.

“I think you train the entire season, you build scars the entire season, just so you can play your best football in November,” Hartline said to reporters following the win last Saturday.

“If you do a good job early on, you don’t play your best ball in November, your season can come to a close pretty quick. … Everything is still out in front of us, so we’re going to do a great job of attacking it and control what we can control.”

Game day info

Kickoff from Greenville is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with ESPN 2 carrying the national broadcast.

Jason Ross Jr. will have the play-by-play and Tyoka Jackson will join him in the booth for analysis.

It will be the Pirates’ annual Night of the Boneyard game. The team will honor that with its usual black uniforms. Friday also marks Military Appreciation night.