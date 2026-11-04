Nov. 4 Community Events

Email announcements at least a week in advance to community@reflector.com.

Toys for Tots 2026

Crossing the Bridge, a division of Interfaith Clergy, is registering children for the 2026 Toys for Tots campaign through Thursday. Applicants must be a resident of Pitt County; may not apply for toy assistance through any other organization; must provide proof for each child being registered; must provide proof of residence; must provide a valid photo ID; and must have a working cell phone number and valid email address. Apply online at cun2015.org. For more information call 252-347-6705 or email toysfortots2014@gmail.com.

Pitt & Greene EMC

Pitt & Greene EMC members are invited to attend the 89th Annual Meeting of Members at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Farmville Central High School Auditorium, 3308 E. Wilson St., Farmville. Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on today and Thursday at Pitt & Greene EMC’s Snow Hill and Farmville offices. Members are asked to bring their registration card with them when registering for the meeting.

Coffee & Connections

The Greater Greenville Chamber will host Coffee & Connections from 8-9 a.m. on Thursday at Sylvan Learning Center, 710 Red Banks Road. The free event offers chamber members the opportunity to network in a casual, relaxed environment. Register at tinyurl.com/coffee-connections-nov-2026.

Extra Life 2026

BGS Extra Life Warriors will present Extra Life 2026 from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion, 403 St. Andrews Drive, Greenville. The fundraising event will help support children and families receiving care at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health through playing games. For more information visit dd.extra-life.org/teams/bgswarriors.

Shred-A-Thon

Southern Bank, 4217 E. Church St., Farmville, will hold a Shred-A-Thon event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Limit is five medium-sized bags or Bankers Boxes per vehicle (paper only). Consumers only; no businesses. The event may end early if the truck reaches capacity.

Winterville on Wheels

Winterville on Wheels, a program of free bicycle classes for Pitt County children, has announced its fall 2026 schedule. Learn to Ride, for children still learning to balance or using training wheels, will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday and Dec. 5. Ready for the Road, for children who are confidently balancing and ready to learn road safety, bike maintenance and bike handling skills, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. All classes are held at Hillcrest Park, 2418 Carmon St., Winterville. Bikes are available to borrow and free helmets to keep are provided. Register at tiny.cc/WintervilleBikeClasses. Email questions to Kat Dale at kat.dale@wintervillenc.com.

Book signing

Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St., Farmville, will host a “Meet the Authors” book signing event from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees will have the chance to meet Bashari L. Owens, author of “Eyes to the Soul: A Journey Through Awareness, Healing, Power, and Purpose,” and George M. Dupree, author of “Perfected Forever: The Believer’s True Standing in Christ” purchase their books; and have copies personally signed. The event is open to everyone. Visit farmvillelibrary.org.

Citizen of the Year

The Greater Greenville Chamber is looking for nominees for the 2026 Citizen of the Year award. The recognition honors an individual who consistently goes above and beyond volunteering time, supporting local initiatives, strengthening civic life and demonstrating a commitment to the well-being and growth of the community. Nominations are due by Nov. 13. View nomination criteria and submit nominations at greenvillenc.org/2026coy.

Grocery store tour

A Penny Pinchers Healthy Grocery Store Tour will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 at the Food Lion at 2460 Stantonsburg Road. Participants will learn how to stretch their food budget, read labels and make healthy choices. Reserve a spot by contacting De’Vette Thomas at 847-6497 or dmthomas@ecuhealth.org.

PITTCycle Fridays

Items that have been discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station but can be upcycled into usable items are posted to facebook.com/PittCountySWR each Friday. Once posted, residents can claim items by commenting on the post using a “first claimed, first reserved” system, similar to Facebook Marketplace. Once reserved, the first claim holder must pick up the item at the Transfer Station by 4 p.m. on the following Thursday. Items not picked up will be re-posted at a later time. Visit pittcountync.gov/769/PittCycle-Fridays.