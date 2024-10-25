Open in App
    Crime Roundup: Greenville man faces multiple theft charges

    By The Daily Reflector,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDJ1W_0wLSSsQg00

    Authorities have charged a Greenville man with breaking into an occupied residence and stealing a security camera, warrants said.

    Amir Rivers, 18, of 533 Circle Drive, was arrested Tuesday by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

    Warrants said Rivers broke into an occupied home about midnight Monday in the 2400 block of BlackJack-Grimesland Road. The warrant said that Rivers entered the home with the intent to commit larceny.

    The same warrant said that Rivers stole a Blink 3rd Generation camera valued at $40 during the incident.

    A separate incident said that on the day of his arrest Rivers stole a gray Mazda sedan valued at $20,000.

    Rivers was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny after break/enter and first degree burglary. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he remains without bond.

    The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

    Break-ins, thefts

    5400 block Bill Jones Road, 6 p.m. Oct. 15-11:22 a.m. Oct. 18: tools valued at $1,080 stolen from residence; case closed.541 Cherry St., 10:53 a.m. Oct. 20: white Ford Econoline valued at $2,500 stolen from Hayes Chapel Baptist Church; case active.900 block Wainright Lane, 2:29 p.m. Oct. 20: white Toyota Highlander valued at $15,000 stolen from residence; case active.300 block South Grimesland Bridge Road, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20: vehicle broken into at residence; handgun valued at $400 stolen; case active.1800 block Glenview Drive, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 20-7:13 a.m. Oct. 21: vehicle break-in at residence; financial cards, $362 cash stolen; case active.1500 block Carlos Drive, 1:50 p.m. Oct. 21: handgun valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.

    Assaults

    700 block Buckleberry Circle, 3:40 a.m. Oct. 18: man assaulted by known person at residence; case active.100 block King Arthur Road, 9:20 a.m. Oct. 18: man assaulted by ex-partner at residence; case active.125 Smith Speir Lane, 2:16 p.m. Oct. 18: woman assaulted by acquaintance at Dollar General; case active.5200 block Rountree Road, 8:44 p.m. Oct. 18: woman assaulted by ex-partner at residence; case active.5100 block N.C. 33 West, Tarboro, 2:56 p.m. Oct. 19: shots fired at residence; case closed.700 block Circle Drive, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 19: woman assaulted ex-partner at residence; case active.1300 block Collins Street, 2:15 a.m. Oct. 20: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.600 block Sanderson Lane, 11:11 a.m. Oct. 20: woman assaulted by neighbor at residence; case active.559 Queen St., 12:50 a.m. Oct. 22: woman assaulted by unknown person at BP gas station; case cleared.

    The Greenville Police Department has curtailed information available in public reports. Following is information that was available:

    Break-ins, thefts

    801 Moye Blvd., 9:07 a.m. Oct. 18: larceny by employee at Subway.302 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 11:18-12:19 p.m. Oct. 18: financial card stolen at shopping center.1000 Charles Blvd., noon- 1 p.m. Oct. 18: larceny at Sheetz.1701 Dickinson Ave., 3-3:18 p.m. Oct. 18: brown Dodge Journey stolen at Food Pride.3120 Evans St., 6:39 p.m. Oct. 18: larceny at Lynncroft Shopping Center.1100 block East Rock Spring Road, 10:02 p.m. Oct. 18- 10:03 a.m. Oct. 19: brown Lincoln Navigator stolen at residence.3300 block Frontgate Drive, 11:38 p.m. Oct. 18: attempted break-in at residence.500 block Boxelder Way, 1-2:50 a.m. Oct. 19: larceny at residence.3700 block Bostic Drive, 2:43 a.m. Oct. 19: attempted burglary at residence.2000 block Tower Place, 1-1:29 a.m. Oct. 20: white Honda Accord stolen.4600 E. 10th St., 5:35 p.m. Oct. 20: larceny at Walmart.3040 Evans St., 5-12:48 p.m. Oct. 21: vehicle break-in at University Commons.1991 Stantonsburg Road, 8:20 p.m. Oct. 21: maroon Toyota Camry stolen at Taco Bell.1200 block Park West Drive, 12:54 a.m. Oct. 22: break-in at residence.

    Assaults

    1900 block Smythewick Drive, 7:14 a.m. Oct. 18: woman assaulted by unknown person.500 block South Square Drive, 3:30 a.m. Oct. 19: shots fired at residence.100 block Brookwood Drive, 3:54 a.m. Oct. 19: woman assaulted at residence.2700 block East Third Street, 5-5:27 a.m. oct. 19: woman assaulted at residence.1800 block Hop Tyson Road, 11 a.m. Oct. 19- 2:42 p.m. Oct. 20: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence.400 block Winslow Pointe Drive, 8:24 p.m. Oct. 19: woman assaulted by sibling at residence.3000 block Kingston Circle, 1:08 p.m. Oct. 20: woman assaulted by child with cutting instrument at residence.2100 block Silver Maple Lane, 6:11 p.m. Oct. 20: woman assaulted by known person at residence.500 block Verdant Drive, 12:35 a.m. Oct. 21: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence.1900 block Exchange Drive, 8-8:51 p.m. Oct. 21: woman assaulted by known person at residence.

