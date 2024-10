Helene's North Carolina death toll at 96

North Carolina officials this week reported that 96 deaths have been confirmed from Hurricane Helene as Buncombe County authorities said they overcounted deaths by as many as 30.

Official numbers released by the state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday show that 42 people were killed in Buncombe County, 11 in Yancey, seven in Henderson and five in Haywood.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh typically reviews weather deaths and makes a ruling on causes before reporting numbers through state officials, a process it has used in past storms for years. But in the chaos following Helene, a number of counties reported fatality numbers independently of the state. The state’s tally has gradually increased through Tuesday, but the climb has slowed as bodies have been examined.

State Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Kelly Haight Connor said in an email Tuesday that all examinations are complete for storm-related deaths, but she wouldn’t rule out additions if other cases emerge. The state reported 96 deaths from Helene statewide on Tuesday.

Buncombe, home to Asheville, overcounted deaths caused by Helene by as many as 30, according to a statement Tuesday from its sheriff’s office and data from the state. Buncombe County officials, who previously reported 72 deaths, are now deferring to a state tally of 42 deaths for the county.

The county’s number dates back to an Oct. 3 news release in which county officials reported that “72 lives have been lost due to Hurricane Helene,” repeating a number cited by Sheriff Quentin Miller at an earlier media briefing.

State officials, relying on reviews by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, have consistently reported a number lower than that for the county. The number for Buncombe County included in the state’s tally has stood at 42 since at least Oct. 10.

On Tuesday, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s office acknowledged in a statement that the number of deaths in the county was lower than the number it provided. The statement, attributed to Public Information Officer Christina Esmay, cited factors ranging from updated causes of death to communication challenges after the storm knocked out cell service and electricity in multiple mountain counties.

“In the early aftermath of Hurricane Helene all deaths were being classified as storm-related and from Buncombe County. However, as the days progressed BCSO was able to identify who had passed away due to the hurricane, who was in fact from Buncombe County, and who passed away from other causes,” the statement said. “Compounded with the lack of consistent communication, due to widespread outages, the Buncombe County fatality number that was initially provided to Sheriff Miller has decreased.”

The sheriff’s office did not provide additional information on how they arrived at their tally, and spokesman Matt Marshall said any other questions about how deaths have been investigated and counted should be sent to state officials. In response to a request to interview the sheriff, Marshall said he would look into his availability.

Another county, Henderson, had previously reported two more local deaths than the state, but said on Tuesday that it agrees with the state’s number.

The Associated Press had tallied at least 246 total deaths across multiple states due to Helene through Monday, including 128 in North Carolina, based on data from the state and counties, including Henderson and Buncombe.

With the disclosure from Buncombe County that its number was inflated, the AP has adopted the state’s total of 96, so the news organization’s multistate tally now stands at 214.

North Carolina has entered its fourth week of recovery since Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26 as a Category 4 hurricane.

Some areas are still getting supplies and moving about by horseback, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. The state’s DriveNC.org on Tuesday listed more than 400 secondary road closures along with closures on 39 state roads, 31 on U.S. highways and two on interstates. A release from the governor said 789 closures have been reopened.

The state Department of Transportation reported it has about 2,000 personnel and 900 pieces of equipment involved in the recovery process. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration approved $100 million to North Carolina on Oct. 5; state Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger told The Carolina Journal it helps but “is just a drop in the bucket” of what is needed.

Seven school districts have yet to reopen; 28 have opened.