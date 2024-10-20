Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Reflector

    Early voting continues at record pace locally, statwide

    By Staff, wire reports,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pxz94_0wEeoN5000

    Pitt County residents continued casting ballots at a record pace through three days of early in-person voting, following statewide trends.

    The Pitt County Board of Elections reported 15,482 people voted Thursday-Saturday at seven sites that the elections office will operate through Nov. 2.

    The three-day total surpassed the 2020 three-day record of 15,159, with voting on Thursday and Friday leading the way. A total of 6,488 people voted Thursday and 5,780 voted Friday, besting 6,072 and 5,453 in 2020.

    Voting fell off on Saturday compared to the first Saturday in 2020, with 3,214 votes this year compared to 3,634 in 2020, according to county Board of Elections figures.

    A total of 87,879 people voted in 2020 out of 123,513 who were registered, about 71 percent.

    Voting resumes at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and continues through Nov. 2 at seven locations in the county:

    Pitt County Agricultural Center, 403 Government CircleAyden Community Building, 548 Second St.H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey RoadEppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash St.Farmville Community Center, 3886 S. Main St.ECU Student Center, 501 E. 10th St.Winterville Community Room, 2593 Railroad St.

    Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2) and 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 27. Residents may register and vote on the same day during the early voting period. Photo IDs are required to register and to vote.

    Two of the seven sites are new from sites used in 2020 — one at the Ayden Community Center and a site at H. Boyd Lee Park. Earlier reports in the Reflector that indicated the board did not operate sites previously at Eppes Recreation Center and Farmville Community Center were incorrect.

    A site at Alice Keene Park, which typically draws the most early voters, is closed this year as construction of a new gymnasium continues there. So far this year, the site at Boyd Lee Park has drawn the most voters, with 2832, followed by sites at Winterville with 2,735 and the Pitt County Ag Center with 2,536.

    The Associated Press reported that more North Carolina residents turned out to cast ballots on the first day of early voting this year than in 2020, even as residents from the mountainous western portion of the state continued to recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene .

    Preliminary data shows a record 353,166 people cast ballots at more than 400 early voting sites statewide on Thursday, compared to 348,599 on the first day in October 2020, the State Board of Elections said Friday.

    As North Carolina's population and voter registration continues to grow, Thursday's total as a percentage of the current number of registered voters in the state was slightly lower compared to the percentage of the electorate four years ago, according to data provided by the board. Thursday's number was 4.54% of the state's 7.78 million voters, while the 2020 first-day figure was 4.78% of the 7.29 million registrants at the time.

    The number of ballots that were cast and voters who were registered as of Thursday is expected to increase as county election boards continue to upload data, board spokesperson Pat Gannon said.

    Lines and full parking lots were common on Thursday at voting sites in highly populated Piedmont counties and in the mountainous region where historic flooding three weeks ago destroyed homes, roads and bridges and knocked out power and water systems. The board said Friday it had received no reports of significant issues or voting problems.

    Thursday's turnout “is a clear sign that voters are energized about this election, that they trust the elections process, and that a hurricane will not stop North Carolinians from exercising their right to vote,” state board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said in a news release. Clear, sunny weather on Thursday likely aided the turnout, according to election officials.

    Helene was the deadliest hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland since Katrina in 2005, decimating remote towns throughout Appalachia and killing at least 246 people, with a little over half of the storm-related deaths in North Carolina.

    While electricity has nearly been fully restored in western North Carolina, tens of thousands lack access to clean running water. Still, all but four of the 80 early voting sites initially planned for the 25 western counties hardest hit by the storm were open on Thursday.

    “Obviously, any time you have something this cataclysmic, it’s going to disrupt people’s lives,” early voter Bill Whalen, 75, of Asheville, said Thursday, but “at least in my neighborhood, there’s a widespread understanding of the importance of this election and how important it is to vote.”

    The early-vote period, which continues through Nov. 2 in all 100 counties, is extremely popular in North Carolina. More than 3.6 million ballots — 65% of all ballots — were cast during early voting in the 2020 general election. Voters can simultaneously register to vote and cast a ballot during the 17-day period.

    Traditional absentee balloting began several days before Helene reached the state. More than 75,000 ballots were received from in-state, military and overseas voters through Thursday, the board said.

    In addition to president, the North Carolina ballot also includes races for governor, attorney general and several other statewide positions. All U.S. House and General Assembly seats also are up for reelection.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watchlast hour
    Opinion: Trump's snub: Ignoring Aurora's GOP mayor and some council members
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy