Early voting continues at record pace locally, statwide

Pitt County residents continued casting ballots at a record pace through three days of early in-person voting, following statewide trends.

The Pitt County Board of Elections reported 15,482 people voted Thursday-Saturday at seven sites that the elections office will operate through Nov. 2.

The three-day total surpassed the 2020 three-day record of 15,159, with voting on Thursday and Friday leading the way. A total of 6,488 people voted Thursday and 5,780 voted Friday, besting 6,072 and 5,453 in 2020.

Voting fell off on Saturday compared to the first Saturday in 2020, with 3,214 votes this year compared to 3,634 in 2020, according to county Board of Elections figures.

A total of 87,879 people voted in 2020 out of 123,513 who were registered, about 71 percent.

Voting resumes at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and continues through Nov. 2 at seven locations in the county:

Pitt County Agricultural Center, 403 Government CircleAyden Community Building, 548 Second St.H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey RoadEppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash St.Farmville Community Center, 3886 S. Main St.ECU Student Center, 501 E. 10th St.Winterville Community Room, 2593 Railroad St.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2) and 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 27. Residents may register and vote on the same day during the early voting period. Photo IDs are required to register and to vote.

Two of the seven sites are new from sites used in 2020 — one at the Ayden Community Center and a site at H. Boyd Lee Park. Earlier reports in the Reflector that indicated the board did not operate sites previously at Eppes Recreation Center and Farmville Community Center were incorrect.

A site at Alice Keene Park, which typically draws the most early voters, is closed this year as construction of a new gymnasium continues there. So far this year, the site at Boyd Lee Park has drawn the most voters, with 2832, followed by sites at Winterville with 2,735 and the Pitt County Ag Center with 2,536.

The Associated Press reported that more North Carolina residents turned out to cast ballots on the first day of early voting this year than in 2020, even as residents from the mountainous western portion of the state continued to recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene .

Preliminary data shows a record 353,166 people cast ballots at more than 400 early voting sites statewide on Thursday, compared to 348,599 on the first day in October 2020, the State Board of Elections said Friday.

As North Carolina's population and voter registration continues to grow, Thursday's total as a percentage of the current number of registered voters in the state was slightly lower compared to the percentage of the electorate four years ago, according to data provided by the board. Thursday's number was 4.54% of the state's 7.78 million voters, while the 2020 first-day figure was 4.78% of the 7.29 million registrants at the time.

The number of ballots that were cast and voters who were registered as of Thursday is expected to increase as county election boards continue to upload data, board spokesperson Pat Gannon said.

Lines and full parking lots were common on Thursday at voting sites in highly populated Piedmont counties and in the mountainous region where historic flooding three weeks ago destroyed homes, roads and bridges and knocked out power and water systems. The board said Friday it had received no reports of significant issues or voting problems.

Thursday's turnout “is a clear sign that voters are energized about this election, that they trust the elections process, and that a hurricane will not stop North Carolinians from exercising their right to vote,” state board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said in a news release. Clear, sunny weather on Thursday likely aided the turnout, according to election officials.

Helene was the deadliest hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland since Katrina in 2005, decimating remote towns throughout Appalachia and killing at least 246 people, with a little over half of the storm-related deaths in North Carolina.

While electricity has nearly been fully restored in western North Carolina, tens of thousands lack access to clean running water. Still, all but four of the 80 early voting sites initially planned for the 25 western counties hardest hit by the storm were open on Thursday.

“Obviously, any time you have something this cataclysmic, it’s going to disrupt people’s lives,” early voter Bill Whalen, 75, of Asheville, said Thursday, but “at least in my neighborhood, there’s a widespread understanding of the importance of this election and how important it is to vote.”

The early-vote period, which continues through Nov. 2 in all 100 counties, is extremely popular in North Carolina. More than 3.6 million ballots — 65% of all ballots — were cast during early voting in the 2020 general election. Voters can simultaneously register to vote and cast a ballot during the 17-day period.

Traditional absentee balloting began several days before Helene reached the state. More than 75,000 ballots were received from in-state, military and overseas voters through Thursday, the board said.

In addition to president, the North Carolina ballot also includes races for governor, attorney general and several other statewide positions. All U.S. House and General Assembly seats also are up for reelection.