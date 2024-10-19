‘Kooky’ mailers stir debate in District 9 race for state House

Campaign mailers that call a local state House candidate “kooky” and claim she supports legalized narcotics and prostitution are mean and misleading and show an ugly side of politics, the candidate and her supporters said.

The attacks against Claire Kempner, the Democrat seeking the District 9 seat in the state House, are among many lodged at women seeking spots in the General Assembly by the state Republican Party, said Kempner, a first-time candidate in a district drawn to favor Republicans.

Kempner, who lives outside Greenville, called the mailers “weird and creepy nonsense” and said there is no validity to claims that she would vote to legalize substances or practices noted in the campaign material.

“These things that they say are the same things they are saying about other women candidates that are running for House in North Carolina,” Kempner said. “I have a group chat with them and we’ll share our mailers and laugh about the nonsense of them.”

Kempner claimed she has been called “kooky” by online commenters since the mailers were distributed. She thought the verbiage might be a Republican response to the “weird” label Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, tacked onto Republicans and former president Donald Trump.

Kempner’s opponent in the race, incumbent Republican Tim Reeder of Ayden, would not answer questions about the ads, referring The Daily Reflector to the state party.

Stephen Wiley, caucus director for the North Carolina House Republicans, said the claims are based on the 2022 and 2024 Democratic Party platforms.

The 2022 platform states “reviews of all laws should be conducted to remove discriminatory practices, including decriminalizing sex work, gambling, homelessness, and narcotics use.” The 2024 platform has a bullet point stating the party should “Decriminalize adult prostitution, gambling, homelessness, and the possession of drugs by users. Decriminalize non-violent crimes that pose no threat to the community or individual lives, liberty, or property.”

”Methamphetamine and heroin are narcotics,” Wiley said. “Claire Kempner has been a party officer in the Pitt County Democratic Party, which is part of the North Carolina Democratic Party. It’s pretty straightforward. Their platform advocates for prostitutes and heroin users to remain on the street. If Kempner disagrees with her own party’s platform she should say as much and disavow it.”

Wiley said the ads called Kempner kooky because the nickname is alliterative and because the state Democratic Party platform “is pretty kooky.”

Advocates routinely work with lawmakers from both parties to reform criminal laws to address issues like addiction and substance-use disorders and disproportionate and unfair prosecution, including charges against people forced to be sex workers.

NC Stop Human Trafficking states that in many cases survivors of trafficking are arrested for crimes they are forced to commit, including prostitution, drug trafficking and robbery. The Greenville-based organization promotes law enforcement training and says investigating crimes with a trauma-informed approach in communicating with victims can lead to more traffickers being convicted instead of penalizing victims.

In June, the state House and Senate also unanimously passed a bill that made solicitation of prostitution by a sex buyer a felony, upgrading it from a misdemeanor. Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, signed the bill into law. The decision was celebrated by NC Stop Human Trafficking, which said that stronger sex-buying deterrents will decrease the demand for commercial sex, thereby reducing the demand for victims of sex trafficking.

Molly Holdeman, chair of the Pitt County Democratic Party, said the party’s platform focuses on “jobs and inclusion” rather than “fear, hate and exclusion.” Information in the mailers about Kempner was wrong, she said.

“They’re lies,” Holdeman said. “That card about Claire making prostitution legal is absurd, it’s petty and it’s wrong. I believe that the voting electorate here in Pitt County is wise enough to see through that foolishness.”

Misleading policy statements and outright name-calling have become the norm in political races, she said.

“I think there’s been a devolution of civility, not just in politics but societally,” Holdeman said. “But I don’t know that that’s anything specific to this situation with these mailers with Claire Kempner.”

Holdeman likened them to ones used against past candidates. In 2022, incumbent Democrat Brian Farkas was the target of falsified mailers from the conservative nonprofit Carolina Leadership Coalition. One depicted him holding a sign that read “Defund the Police,” which was altered from a photo of himself holding a campaign sign in Grimesland.

A second mailer showed him waving at protesters with the message “State Representative Brian Farkas stood with protesters, not us.” That image was edited from a Christmas parade in 2021. Farkas declined to comment on either mailer campaign. In 2022, he called them “the worst” of the political system.

Reeder defeated Farkas in a tight race. A year later, the district was redrawn.