    Change in city restaurant rules raises concerns about bar regulation

    By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nUKo_0wDR06pb00

    Greenville’s planning board this week gave an initial nod to new rules that change how restaurants can operate, but not without concern over how they would impact efforts to regulate drinking establishments in the city.

    The planning and zoning commission on Tuesday voted 3-2 to recommend the Greenville City Council amend the definition for a conventional restaurant. Members Brad Carter, John Collins and Billy Parker voted to recommend the changes; Demond Hairston joined Carlos White in voting against the regulations.

    The city Planning and Development Services staff recommended the changes to bring the city in line with the state’s definition of conventional restaurants, which are restaurants with table service. The change also simplifies the city’s definition of conventional restaurants, staff said.

    “The key words in this definition is that the restaurant needs inside seating for at least 10 people, and the kitchen does not need to operate at all times of operating hours,” Planner Chris Kelly said.

    Another portion of the state law and proposed local change concerns alcohol sales.

    Under the city’s current definition, a conventional restaurant “has sales of prepared and/or packaged foods, in a ready-to-consume state, in excess of 30 percent of the total gross receipts for the establishment during any month.”

    The proposed ordinance removes that language, along with three paragraphs about determining what is included in food sales, how the portion of sales is calculated and what information the city will rely on, from the ordinance.

    Instead the new definition states a conventional restaurant is “a facility that prepares and sells food and drink that has alcoholic beverage sales less than 70 percent of the business’ monthly sales.”

    The new language defines sit-down dining areas, table service by wait staff, kitchen operations and over-the-counter service.

    “It is much easier to understand and less wordy,” Kelly said.

    White said it appears the new definition would circumvent the city’s Bar 2022 rules adopted to allow more bars in the downtown Greenville and Dickinson Avenue areas. The ordinance eliminated a previous city rule that required a 500-foot separation between bars and nightclubs in the downtown area.

    Any new bar wanting to operate under the rules must occupy less than 2,000 square feet of space. The business can provide live or recorded amplified music, a floor show and dance area.

    White said he could see the owner of a 5,000-square-foot space being permitted as a conventional restaurant but then setting up seating for 10 people and clearing out the rest of the space for a bar.

    White also worried it would permit nightclubs to operate throughout the city, which could produce more drunk driving.

    “The great thing we have to control that is building codes,” said Les Everett, director of Planning and Development Services.

    Buildings designed as restaurants cannot be easily changed to nightclubs, he said. Building and safety codes must be met.

    “I’m not saying no one will ever try it, but if it’s brought to our attention, we’ll address the violations,” Everett said.

    City building codes also state that a restaurant can have no more than 10 percent of its floor area for openness, Everett said.

    “The enforcement of that, with everything that’s going on in our city, is going to be minimal in my opinion,” White said.

    Collins said a nightclub would have a difficult time meeting the 30 percent food sales unless it serves “really expensive caviar.”

    It was mentioned some facilities will charge $20 for a hamburger to meet the food sales quota, but it’s accompanied by two shots of liquor.

    “We can appreciate all your thoughts on this,” Assistant City Attorney Scott Dixon said. “But ultimately you have enforcement, you have zoning, you have new ordinances, you have inspections, you have all these different things working in conjunction.”

    There are thresholds that will prevent restaurants from moving furniture to create a nightclub atmosphere, Dixon said.

    “I’m just not sold on this one,” White said.

    Carter asked how the city will know a business is meeting 30 percent food sales.

    While the city can’t compel an audit of the business, Kelly said, the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission requires permittees to supply that information.

    The proposed amendment will go before the City Council in November.

    Other business

    The commission unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a development called “Emerald Park” located at the end of Masters Lane in the Frog Level area over the objections of three nearby residents.

    The property was initially approved as a cluster subdivision consisting of 51 single-family lots, planner Malcolm Johnson said. However, the developers now want to build a multi-family development. The property’s zoning allows for either single-family, duplex or multi-family development, he said.

    Landon Weaver with Bill Clark Homes, which is developing the property, described the housing as single-family attached dwellings. They could be duplexes, triplexes or town houses, he said.

    The protesting property owners said they built their homes, which border the land in question, with the understanding that the property would become a neighborhood of single-family homes. They had other concerns about the proposed development’s effect on their property values and whether the development would have its own homeowners association or become part of their neighborhood’s association.

    There were also concerns that the new housing would be rental units.

    Board members explained that without a specific example of the plat violating a city rule, state law compelled the commission to approve it. The City Council isn’t required to approve the plat but the development has to meet city development standards and get building permits.

    The board unanimously recommended that 1.52 acres located on Port Terminal Road, about 400 feet north of East 10th Street, be rezoned from residential-agricultural to heavy commercial. The City Council will vote on the recommendation in November.

