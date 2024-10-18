ECU roundup: Pirates volleyball puts perfect home mark to the test

Putting its unbeaten record at home on the line, the East Carolina volleyball team has a busy weekend inside Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates began the weekend with a match against Temple on Friday evening and will finish at noon on Sunday against Wichita State.

ECU (10-6, 3-3 AAC) dropped two matches on the road last weekend, falling to Tulane in five sets in New Orleans before losing a three-set decision to Rice in Houston. The Pirates are in a three-way tie with Tulane and Memphis for sixth place in the AAC standings with all three sitting just one match back of Tulsa, Wichita State and North Texas for third.

The Pirates’ offense is led by Fran McBride (2.81 kills per set), Angeles Alderete (2.63) and Ellie Pate (2.56) who all average over two kills per set and have combined for 451. The Pirates have been without junior middle blocker Carlia Northcross during conference play. Before her absence, she was hitting .486 and averaging one block per set.

ECU has yet to lose at home this season, having beaten N.C. A&T, Texas A&M-Commerce, Western Carolina, UTSA and North Texas.

Through her third collegiate season, Alderete is within striking distance of joining the prestigious 1,000-kill and 1,000-dig club at ECU. She needs 139 digs to reach the milestone after collecting her 1,000th kill in the win over North Texas. The most recent member of the program to register the achievement is Bri Wood, who collected 1,303 kills and 1,144 digs during her five seasons (2017-21).

Women’s tennis

The Pirates women’s tennis team will continue competing at the ITA Carolina Regional at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center in Chapel Hill.

The event began on Thursday and continues through Sunday.

ECU joined Appalachian State, Charleston Southern, Charlotte, Clemson, College of Charleston, Davidson, Duke, Elon, Gardner-Webb, Furman, Queens University, N.C. Central, N.C. State, Presbyterian, South Carolina, South Carolina State, UNC Greensboro, Wake Forest and Western Carolina in the tournament.

Entering the tournament, Ines Bachir and Xenia Jeromin remained unbeaten with wins in all three of their doubles matches against William & Mary, Davidson and Virginia Tech.

Up next for the Pirates is the AAC individual championships held this coming week in Houston.

Women’s soccer

The Pirates will play the first of two remaining home matches at 1 p.m. on Sunday against visiting UAB.

ECU (6-3-5, 3-2-2 AAC) is in fourth place in the conference, with UAB at seventh.

The Pirates are coming off of a 1-1 road draw with No. 16 Memphis, handing the Tigers their first non-win at home all season.

ECU finishes the regular season with a road match at FAU on Oct. 27, then hosts Rice on Oct. 31. After that are the AAC championships held Nov. 4-10 at Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

ECU cross country

The Pirates’ cross country teams will compete at Virginia’s Panorama Farms Invitational on Saturday in Charlottesville.

This is the final event before the AAC meet held Nov. 1 in Wichita, Kan.