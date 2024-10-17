Open in App
    Interpretive improvisation: Screening of 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' is anything but silent

    By Donna Davis Columnist,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbRJT_0wALj7DN00

    At 7 p.m. on Friday, a film that premiered over a century ago will be screened in a way that it never has been before, or ever will again.

    David Baskeyfield, organist and choirmaster at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and artistic director at East Carolina Musical Arts Education Foundation, will provide improvised accompaniment on the C.B. Fisk Opus 126 pipe organ during the silent film, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

    Without a score, the distinctive performance is like a Fisk fingerprint: The organist will not produce the same exact results twice.

    Considered “the Super Jewel” of 1923 and Universal Pictures’ most successful silent film, “Hunchback” was based on Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel about the bellringer, Quasimodo, and stars Lon Chaney. Chaney made a name for himself not only as an actor but also as a makeup artist. His makeup for the horror movie was so realistic that in 1923 many viewers believed he was actually disfigured.

    Baskeyfield discussed his process, preparing to play without a score.

    “I watch the movie beforehand … watch it through a couple of times. Then I’ll go through with quite a bit of stop-starts just to get some cues written down. I have an idea of what I’m going to do, a couple of themes I associate with certain characters, but that’s just a sort of basic framework, so it comes out differently each time.”

    Sharing his interest in the history behind film screenings like this, Baskeyfield said, “When they were originally doing these, the movie houses were the grandest buildings in the cities when the film came out — slightly near and dear to me, because my graduate school was at The Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. Eastman, as (in) George Eastman of Eastman Kodak Company. So that was really the place where film was birthed. The Eastman Theater, which is now an orchestra concert hall at The Eastman School of Music, was originally a movie house.”

    The finest movie houses had orchestras and a huge organ to play the soundtracks. Smaller theaters had a piano. What they didn’t have was sheet music.

    “We’re not talking completely, fully composed scores as it would be now with John Williams or something, but they have these cue sheets where there’s like eigth measures of a theme, or a piece of music is written out with a line describing what type of action is about to happen or is happening,” Baskeyfield said.

    During the performance at St. Paul’s, the film is projected on a big screen behind the organist. A live feed to a monitor on a music stand enables him to see the action. The nationally known organ at St. Paul’s provides a unique opportunity to recreate the immersive experience audiences enjoyed with early film.

    The concert and screening begins at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St., Greenville. The suggested donation is $20 each. Proceeds support Musical Arts Education Foundation programming that enriches the community. Visit opus126.com for more information.

