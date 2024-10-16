Crime Roundup: Greenville woman charged with insurance fraud

A Greenville woman authorities said filed fake invoices in an attempt to receive insurance payment for damage to a swimming pool has been charged by state authorities.

The N.C. Department of Insurance announced on Oct. 11 that Kristen Lee Carter, 34, of 114 N. Meade St., was charged with felony insurance fraud and felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

Special agents with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division said false invoices were filed under a fictitious business name to American Banks Insurance Company of Florida.

The department said the false claim was for $5,199.90 and filed on Jan. 16 to receive payment for a different pool than the one Carter owned. Carter was served a criminal summons on Oct. 9 and is expected to appear in Beaufort County District Court on Nov. 7.

The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

400 block Sandcastle Street, 9-7:52 p.m. Oct. 11: $2,000 cash stolen from residence; case closed.2600 block Nichols Road, 8:25 p.m. Oct. 11: cell phone valued at $100 stolen from residence; case closed.3800 block Azalea Street, 5 a.m. Oct. 11-2:19 p.m. Oct. 12: breaker box valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.6000 block Old Tar Road, 10:26 p.m. Oct. 12: firearm valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.1710 Belvoir Hwy, 10:33 a.m. Oct. 13: phone valued at $400 stolen at Joe’s Country Mart; case active.1800 block Tupelo Lane, 12:07 p.m. Oct. 13: bicycle valued at $200 stolen from residence; case active.

Assaults

5700 block Dean Drive, 11:27 a.m. Oct. 12: woman assaulted by known person; case active.4000 block Old Pactolus Road, 7:40 p.m. Oct. 13: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case cleared.100 block Cedarwood Circle, 1:52 a.m. Oct. 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.

The Greenville Police Department has curtailed information available on public reports. Following is information that was available:

Break-ins, thefts

1300 block Myrtle Street, midnight Oct. 11-9:22 a.m. Oct. 14: break-in at residence.1100 block East 14th Street, 1:37 a.m. Oct. 11: vehicle break-in at residence.1800 block West Fifth Street, 11:56 a.m. Oct. 11: vehicle break-in.210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 12:03 p.m. Oct. 11: larceny at Walmart.714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1:10 p.m. Oct. 11: larceny at Greenville Mall.2828 S. Memorial Drive, 5:15 p.m. Oct. 11: larceny at Camelot Inn.1401 Charles Blvd., 6:59 p.m. Oct. 11: larceny at Dollar General.500 block Hudson Street, 10:58 a.m. Oct. 12: break-in at residence.103 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 8:07 p.m. Oct. 12: larceny at Walgreens.2000 block Pactolus Highway, 10 p.m. Oct. 12-1 a.m. Oct. 13: larceny at residence.200 block Locust Drive, 2:45-11 a.m. Oct. 13: larceny at residence.200 block Deck Street, 6:42 a.m. Oct. 13: vehicle break-in.620 W. Fire Tower Road, 8:40 a.m. Oct. 13: larceny at Harris Teeter.1800 block Rosemont Drive, 3-3:06 p.m. Oct. 13: larceny at residence.400 block Contentnea Street, 1:45-2:04 a.m. Oct. 14: vehicle break-in at residence.

Assaults

3000 block Clubway Drive, 6:34 a.m. Oct. 11: woman assaulted by child at residence.100 block Vance Street, 8:20 a.m. Oct. 11: woman assaulted at residence.2309 S. Memorial Drive, 8:32 a.m. Oct. 11: woman assaulted by employee at Greenville Motel.400 block Arbor Street, 8:28 p.m. Oct. 11: woman assaulted by spouse at residence.2460 Stantonsburg Road, 10:12 p.m. Oct. 11: assault at Food Lion.3300 block Midland Court, 10:25 p.m. Oct. 11: shots fired at residence.2500 block Saddleback Drive, 10:48 a.m. Oct. 12: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence.600 block Glendale Drive, 1:24 p.m. Oct. 13: woman assaulted at residence.