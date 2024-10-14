County candidates to talk business with chamber members

Creating an environment that keeps ECU graduates local and helps them and other residents pursue the American Dream are among goals candidates for the Pitt County Board of Commissioners want to discuss with business leaders this week.

Candidates for the District B and C seats on the board are set to make their case to members of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce during its power luncheon Tuesday. The paid event for chamber members is set for noon at the Hilton Greenville.

Ahead of the forum, three of the candidates discussed their message to the business community during interviews with The Daily Reflector: Republican Rochelle Brown and Democrat Bob Edwards, hopefuls for the District B seat, and Mac Manning, the Democrat running for District C. Billy Parker, the Republican for District C, did not participate in an interview.

Brown, a business owner and mother of three, said she gained valuable experience common to others in Pitt County when shepherding her business through the pandemic shutdown.

“I am living this life with all Pitt County residents currently,” Brown said. “I’m living this right now with them, from having to build a business, grow here in Pitt County where people rely on me and I have to create this culture and security and comfort for our employees … to understanding the operations side and how inflation has affected all of us dearly. I’m going through all of these things right along with Pitt County residents.”

Brown, who has also worked in public relations and as executive director of the regional American Red Cross office, said she wants to be a forward-facing leader who people see as approachable.

“I intend to go further than what duty calls to ensure I am not just checking the box,” Brown said. “I am ready to work, I am ready to dive in. I think my experience lends itself to very little of a learning curve.”

She said she wants to make Pitt County a place where today’s children will want to return, work and raise their own families once they complete their education.

Edwards, a recently retired East Carolina University professor, said his goal is to create an environment that will produce jobs that will entice ECU graduates to remain in the community.

“My overarching aim is to work with other members of the county commission, community partners to improve the quality of life for all people in Pitt County in all parts of Pitt County,” Edwards said.

“One way to do that is fully supporting public schools. The county needs to be a place where strong, fully resourced schools educate a broadly skilled workforce of well-engaged and well-informed residents,” he said.

Edwards said the commissioners also need to work with Greenville, other Pitt County municipalities and the Greenville ENC Alliance to facilitate economic development that is both sustainable and inequitable.

Increasing the county’s private sector economic base is necessary to increase the tax base which will provide the board of commissioners with resources, he said.

Manning, the former Pitt County Sheriff, said he will rely on the advice of the county’s economic development specialists the make the right decisions.

“I’m going to be inclined to listen to the professionals and what they suggest. I’m not an expert in any of those subjects so I’m inclined to listen to the experts, to the people who do that job week in and day out,” Manning said. He wants to hear their thoughts on what is needed to improve the local economy.

“I hear a lot about affordable housing. Quite frankly, a component of affordable housing is how much money people make. Good jobs are part of solving that issue. But I’m not going to claim that I’m an expert,” he said. “My job, I think, and I think for any county commissioner, is to be a listener and take in as much information as we can before we make a decision on what might shape the future of the county.”

There are nine seats on the Pitt County Board of Commissioners; six are individual districts. The other three are combined districts with District A consisting of Districts 1 and 2; District B consisting of Districts 3 and 6; and District C. consisting of Districts 4 and 5.

Veteran board members Tom Coulson and Beth Ward, who respectively hold Districts B and C, are not seeking reelection. District A candidate, incumbent commissioner Melvin McLawhorn, is running unopposed.

The chamber holds forums every year to allow members to hear directly from candidates about their vision, policies, and plans for the future, said Trent McGee, chamber president.

"The chamber strives to foster transparency and an active dialogue between elected officials and the public,” he said. “As Pitt County continues to grow and evolve, the chamber is interested in addressing the ongoing challenges in education, infrastructure improvements, and plans to expand or improve quality of life amenities for current and future residents of Pitt County.”