High school football: Vikings win see-saw affair with Rampants

The manner in which J.H. Rose football coach Will Bland handed D.H. Conley coach Nate Conner the Crosstown Throwdown belt on the field following Friday’s game was subdued. The manner in which the Vikings had to go about earning it in the second half was anything but.

D.H. Conley roared back from a 21-point deficit, then went toe-to-toe with the Rampants in a back-and-forth final quarter to win 45-42 Friday at the Minges-Farley Athletic Complex.

The Vikings’ victory snapped a four-year streak in which Rose had won the matchup, meaning it was the first time any of the players on D.H. Conley’s roster got to experience beating their crosstown rivals.

“It was special,” Conner said. “They deserve it. That’s not a discredit to J.H. Rose High School and those guys — they worked their butts off and played a great game — but these guys have worked really hard, and I’m glad they got the opportunity to experience what it feels like to win a J.H. Rose-D.H. Conley football game.”

The Rampants looked like they were going to make it five consecutive wins over the Vikings with 6:41 remaining in the third quarter. J.H. Rose quarterback Jimmy Martin had just hit Jaidon Lovett with a 50-yard touchdown pass — the second long scoring connection between them in the game — and Nico Marlow added the extra point to put the Rampants ahead 35-14.

“It could have been the end when they throw it to their player who made a great play,” Conner said. “But our offense came back and got the score we needed. “I’m so proud that we challenged them, and they responded to the challenge. They didn’t waver, and they didn’t quit.”

D.H. Conley (4-3, 2-1 Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference) started with a six-play drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Crisean Williams, his second score of the game. The Vikings followed by recovering an onside kick. Five plays later, quarterback Samari Cabell found Christian Holley with a 21-yard scoring strike. On the point-after attempt, Jacob Stilley, the holder, took the snap and instead of putting the ball down for kicker Preston Hardin, ran the ball in to cut the deficit to 35-29.

D.H. Conley then held J.H. Rose to a three-and-out, and a high snap on the punt attempt was knocked out of the back of the end zone for a safety. At this point, the momentum that the Rampants had earned through much of the first half and in the early minutes of the third quarter had clearly swung over to the Vikings.

“All they needed was that life and that confidence, which we had glimpses of,” Conner said. “And then we just got a little hot with the special teams and it just kept rolling.”

Following a 41-yard kick return by Ryder Davis, D.H. Conley completed that drive with a 21-yard touchdown run by Elijah Taft to take a 37-35 lead 15 seconds into the fourth quarter.

In a span of 6:56, the Vikings scored 23 unanswered points.

The Rampants (2-6, 2-2) weren’t done, needing less than three minutes to respond as Lovett scored on a three-yard quarterback keeper. Three possessions later, Conley took less than two minutes to score — keyed by a 30-yard run by Williams — and capped the drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Cabell to Kareem Daniels to make the score 47-45.

“Somehow, some way, we have to figure out a way to shore the defense up,” Rose coach Will Bland said. “I thought our defense did great in the first half, then fell apart in the second half. They got a sneaky kick on us to regain momentum.

“I thought we did a great job on answering some of their scores, but at the end made too many mistakes and they didn’t.”

The Rampants got the ball back with 3:47 left in the game. Conner’s keyword to his defense was “trust.”

“Trust who we are,” he said. “Trust our work. Trust the plan that we’ve put ourselves in these situations in practice every day. The standard is the standard and that’s what they played to.”

Nine plays into the march, the Rampants advanced the ball to the Conley 17 before an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed them back to the 32. On 1st-and-25 with 1:04 to play, Martin’s pass was intercepted by Holley to end the game.

Conner mentioned that earlier in the game, he and the coaching staff talked to Holley after what was described as “not one of his best plays.”

“We kind of got into him, told him ‘Hey, we’ve got to get you to step up here,’” Conner said. “And he went and made that big touchdown catch, had big kick returns. He was the engine that made it roll with Cabell and the whole team following.”

In addition to his game-clinching interception, Holley finished with nine receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown. Cabell was 22-for-25 passing for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Williams rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, while Taft added 85 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in 12 tries.

Martin was hot in the first half, going 7-for-11 passing and two touchdowns. One scoring play was a perfectly placed 73-yard scoring pass to Dason Davis, and the other was a 55-yarder to Lovett in which he did well to haul in a high snap out of the shotgun, throwing the ball and letting Lovett run untouched on a well-set up play.

“We had all the momentum in the world,” Bland said. “We were scoring at will.”

Martin finished 12-for-19 for 321 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Lovett had 121 yards and two touchdowns on four catches in addition to running in two more touchdowns lining up behind center when the Rampants had the ball deep in D.H. Conley territory.

Next Friday, J.H. Rose is scheduled to travel east to play New Bern, while D.H. Conley returns home to Hollywood Crossroads to face Jacksonville.

Greene Central 31, Washington 29

The Rams kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired to win a wild game and spoil Washington’s homecoming.

The Rams and Pam Pack went toe-to-toe all night, including trading scores inside the 5-minute mark of the fourth quarter, with Washington seemingly having the last score and the last laugh,

Trailing 28-20 with time ticking away, the Pam Pack went for it on fourth-and-three deep in Rams territory and converted on a reverse play to set up a first-and-goal. Washington cashed in a touchdown on the next play to pull within one, 28-27, with 1:18 to play.

Instead of kicking to tie the score, Washington ran a jet sweep and found the end zone again to make it 29-28 Pam Pack and the Rams were left with long odds and short time to make up the difference.

Greene Central (4-4, 1-3) had lost four in a row entering the game but found one last gasp in the game’s final minute, driving the field in time to set up the game-winning kick.

Neither team led the game by more than seven points all night.

Already ahead 21-14, the Pam Pack pounced on an onside kick late in the third quarter and drove onto the doorstep of the Rams, but a costly fumble near the goal line put the GC offense back on the field.

Quarterback Josh Cetner took the field and tossed a long touchdown pass to Christian Tavarez to pull the Rams back within one point, 21-20, at the expiration of the third quarter. Greene Central was stopped short on a 2-point conversion attempt to keep it a one-point game heading into the fourth.

Cetner drove the Rams back into the lead in the final period, and this time, the QB also rumbled into the end zone on the 2-point play to give the Rams a 28-21 lead with 4:25 to play.

The Rams host West Craven next week.

Ayden-Grifton 36, North Pitt 22

The Chargers traded leads with the Panthers all night but mostly chased them until the fourth quarter, when Ayden-Grifton overtook the lead and ran away with the game on the legs of EJ Ruffin.

It was the third win in the last four for Ayden-Grifton (3-4, 3-1).

North Pitt (4-3, 2-1) led 16-14 at the half before Ruffin scored the first of his three second-half touchdowns on a third down play from the 9 to give A-G a 21-16 edge with 6:09 left in the third.

North Pitt responded with another scoring drive to grab a 22-21 edge with 3:00 to play in the third, but Ruffin answered again, hitting pay-dirt from 25 yards out to put the Chargers in the lead again, 28-22, and this time it was for good.

Late in the fourth, Ruffin found the end zone again from close range to put the game away.

North Pitt led 8-7 after the first quarter.

A-G hosts SouthWest Edgecombe next week, while North Pitt travels to Washington.

West Craven 45, Farmville Central 18

Farmville dropped its second straight game on Friday to the Eagles following a 6-0 start to the season.

The setback came despite a 174-yard rushing performance from senior back Elijah Able. Fellow senior Caleb Kelly also scored a rushing touchdown in the loss.

FC quarterback Benjamin Gardner threw for 176 yards that included one touchdown, a 62-yard connection with senior Omaurie Phillips, and one interception.

Kelly added a team-best 10 total tackles on defense, but as a unit the Jags had just one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

Farmville (6-2 overall) saw its Eastern Plains Conference record evened at 2-2. The Jags are idle this week before taking to the road to play Greene Central on Oct. 25.

Wayne Christian 27, John Paul II 10

The visiting Eagles ran their record to 6-1 this season, and the host Saints could do little to stop it.

A low-scoring game saw Wayne Christian leading 6-3 at the half, but the Eagles poured it on in the second half, outscoring JPII 21-7 the rest of the way.

Gentry McMinn managed 75 yards on the ground to lead John Paul II (4-3), but the Saints didn’t find the end zone on the rush all night.

In all, they amassed 102 rush yards and a mere 30 on the pass. Senior Latavius Moore reeled in a six-yard touchdown reception for his team’s only touchdown.

John Paul II travels to Fayetteville to take on Berean Christian Academy on Friday.