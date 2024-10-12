Your Consumer Health: Less cash the likely reality in cashless society

There is no denying that the world is moving toward a cashless society, no matter how much it bothers some of us.

The move was hastened by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted many retail establishments to adopt a cashless payment system so that employees would not be forced to handle coin and currency. This resulted in speedier and more convenient transactions, so the urge to continue cashless operations now is inherent in our daily lives. COVID also sped the move away from personal checks, with major retailers, such as Aldi Foods, Whole Foods and Target no longer accepting them.

Refusing cash causes difficulties for lower-income consumers who may not have a relationship with a bank. Federal Reserve Bank studies support this point by noting that these lower-income consumers have credit scores that are insufficient to qualify for cards, so they are doubly penalized by establishments that do not accept cash.

The statistics indicating the decline in using cash and checks are likewise noteworthy: In 2023, consumers age 55 and older used cash to settle 22% of their debts, while those younger than 55 used cash for only 12% of payments. Consumer households with an income of less than $50,000 annually relied on cash to pay 28% of debts while those households with an income exceeding $50,000 used cash for 13% of all payments.

The use of personal checks to pay consumer debts also has consistently declined in the last four years. In 2020 personal checks accounted for 7% of consumer debt payments, 4% of total debts during 2021 and 2022 and, finally, in 2023 checks covered only 3% of all consumer debt payments.

Two observations can be drawn here. First, older consumers and low-income households rely more heavily on cash to pay required personal debts. And second, the use of checks is in serious decline and faces a bleaker future than does cash.

Even though federal law does not mandate that consumers have the right to pay cash to settle debts, some state legislatures and municipalities have taken action to preserve a future for cash. As of 2024 the following states have existing laws that ban establishments from refusing to accept cash: Oregon, Colorado, New York, Rhode Island, Delaware, California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Also, this year an additional seven states are considering similar legislative bills, including North Carolina, and there are a few large cities that have enacted local laws that require retail establishments to accept cash. Most of these laws allow a retailer to require plastic so long as the consumer is provided the opportunity to use an on-site “reverse ATM” that will convert cash to plastic, however, there must be no service charge imposed.

A more recent personal experience demonstrated to me once again just how pervasive the move to force the use of plastic has become.

For years I traveled the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the country’s oldest toll road, and became accustomed to getting a toll card and paying an attendant with cash when I exited. During my last trip I noticed that when I entered the Turnpike I received only a validation stub that did not show the toll charges for all possible exits.

When I exited the Turnpike there was no attendant to collect payment, and for the first time I honestly questioned whether this venerable road had been turned into a toll-free interstate thoroughfare.

I should have been more skeptical and, in short, should have known that Pennsylvania would not let such a source of revenue get away from the State treasury. When I returned home to North Carolina, there was a bill waiting in my collected mail from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Association stating the amount that I must pay using either check or plastic card.

Like Amazon’s “Just Walk Through” stores, the PA Turnpike now uses cameras to record license plates at points of entry and exit and then sends bills to the home of the vehicle’s registered owner. I paid online using plastic.

In light of the foregoing, are we actually moving toward a cashless society? Understand that this means absolutely no cash.

While there is movement in that direction, there is clear support for preserving a cash option for consumers.

Perhaps the best answer is to say that there is a move toward a “less-cash society” despite the expense and inefficiencies that are thereby imposed by cash upon financial institutions, governments and retail establishments.