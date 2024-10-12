Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Reflector

    Your Consumer Health: Less cash the likely reality in cashless society

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NttOl_0w4BFjDV00

    There is no denying that the world is moving toward a cashless society, no matter how much it bothers some of us.

    The move was hastened by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted many retail establishments to adopt a cashless payment system so that employees would not be forced to handle coin and currency. This resulted in speedier and more convenient transactions, so the urge to continue cashless operations now is inherent in our daily lives. COVID also sped the move away from personal checks, with major retailers, such as Aldi Foods, Whole Foods and Target no longer accepting them.

    Refusing cash causes difficulties for lower-income consumers who may not have a relationship with a bank. Federal Reserve Bank studies support this point by noting that these lower-income consumers have credit scores that are insufficient to qualify for cards, so they are doubly penalized by establishments that do not accept cash.

    The statistics indicating the decline in using cash and checks are likewise noteworthy: In 2023, consumers age 55 and older used cash to settle 22% of their debts, while those younger than 55 used cash for only 12% of payments. Consumer households with an income of less than $50,000 annually relied on cash to pay 28% of debts while those households with an income exceeding $50,000 used cash for 13% of all payments.

    The use of personal checks to pay consumer debts also has consistently declined in the last four years. In 2020 personal checks accounted for 7% of consumer debt payments, 4% of total debts during 2021 and 2022 and, finally, in 2023 checks covered only 3% of all consumer debt payments.

    Two observations can be drawn here. First, older consumers and low-income households rely more heavily on cash to pay required personal debts. And second, the use of checks is in serious decline and faces a bleaker future than does cash.

    Even though federal law does not mandate that consumers have the right to pay cash to settle debts, some state legislatures and municipalities have taken action to preserve a future for cash. As of 2024 the following states have existing laws that ban establishments from refusing to accept cash: Oregon, Colorado, New York, Rhode Island, Delaware, California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Connecticut.

    Also, this year an additional seven states are considering similar legislative bills, including North Carolina, and there are a few large cities that have enacted local laws that require retail establishments to accept cash. Most of these laws allow a retailer to require plastic so long as the consumer is provided the opportunity to use an on-site “reverse ATM” that will convert cash to plastic, however, there must be no service charge imposed.

    A more recent personal experience demonstrated to me once again just how pervasive the move to force the use of plastic has become.

    For years I traveled the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the country’s oldest toll road, and became accustomed to getting a toll card and paying an attendant with cash when I exited. During my last trip I noticed that when I entered the Turnpike I received only a validation stub that did not show the toll charges for all possible exits.

    When I exited the Turnpike there was no attendant to collect payment, and for the first time I honestly questioned whether this venerable road had been turned into a toll-free interstate thoroughfare.

    I should have been more skeptical and, in short, should have known that Pennsylvania would not let such a source of revenue get away from the State treasury. When I returned home to North Carolina, there was a bill waiting in my collected mail from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Association stating the amount that I must pay using either check or plastic card.

    Like Amazon’s “Just Walk Through” stores, the PA Turnpike now uses cameras to record license plates at points of entry and exit and then sends bills to the home of the vehicle’s registered owner. I paid online using plastic.

    In light of the foregoing, are we actually moving toward a cashless society? Understand that this means absolutely no cash.

    While there is movement in that direction, there is clear support for preserving a cash option for consumers.

    Perhaps the best answer is to say that there is a move toward a “less-cash society” despite the expense and inefficiencies that are thereby imposed by cash upon financial institutions, governments and retail establishments.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Ask the Doctors: Fecal transplant one option for treating C. diff infection
    The Daily Reflector5 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Focus on the Family: Helping tweens caught in the 'fatigue whirlpool'
    The Daily Reflector2 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy