Election 2024: Pitt County Board of Commissioners District B candidate statements

Rochelle Brown, Republican

Age: 43

Address: Porter Mills Road, Greenville

Occupation: Business owner/president of Rex Hospitality

Qualifications: Masters degree in public administration, bachelor’s in public relations/pre-law; long-time Pitt County resident; business owner; nonprofit and community service volunteer; educational advocate; public policy and governance expert with demonstrated ability to manage budgets with efficiency and transparency.

Website/social media: rochelle@rochellebrown.net, facebook.com/rochelle.brown.50309

Statement:

I am running to represent all residents, no matter where you live. This campaign is not just about me; it’s about each and every one of you. It’s about the future we envision for Pitt County and the values we hold dear. I want to express my sincere gratitude to the current leadership for their dedication and service to our community. Their efforts have laid a strong foundation, and I am committed to building upon it with fresh perspectives and a steadfast commitment to common-sense, traditional principles. As a long-time resident, business owner and community advocate, I am dedicated to ensuring Pitt County remains a place of security, opportunity and strong leadership. I humbly ask for your support and your vote on Nov. 5 as we work together to create a brighter future for our county.

Why I am running: To serve you.

I have spent my entire adult life in Pitt County — serving, working and raising my family. As a mother of three beautiful daughters, I am deeply invested in the quality of our schools and the future of our community. As a business owner for nearly two decades, I understand the challenges of navigating economic uncertainty, managing budgets and fostering growth even in tough times. My nonprofit experience in disaster relief and service to the armed forces has taught me the value of community service and leadership during crises.

My journey is more than just professional experience; it’s a calling. I believe Pitt County needs a strong, faith-driven leader who will stand up for our values and work tirelessly to protect our heritage while advancing goals that benefit our children and grandchildren. I have felt called by God to step into this role, to be a voice for the people and to serve you with integrity and determination.

Why you should vote for me: trust.

I am not just asking for your vote — I am asking for your trust. My commitment to you is rooted in my desire to see our county thrive and my belief in the opportunities we have here. As your commissioner, I will bring:

Compassionate leadership: My faith is at the core of who I am. I believe that with God’s guidance, we can make wise decisions that reflect the values of our community and conduct business with integrity as a ministry (baam model).Fiscal responsibility: With nearly two decades of experience in business ownership and budget management, I understand the importance of working within tight margins and ensuring every dollar counts. I will apply these principles to the county budget, ensuring taxpayer money is spent wisely and effectively.Community-centric governance: I have served on over 20 community boards and focus groups, gaining a deep understanding of the heartbeat of Pitt County. I will listen to your concerns, advocate for your needs and work tirelessly to create policies that benefit all residents.

Dynamic representation: I am committed to being a strong advocate for Pitt County, using my voice to attract resources, forge strategic partnerships and drive economic development. My vision is to position Pitt County as a leader in the region, setting standards that other counties will strive to emulate.

Key opportunities in Pitt County:

Economic growth and development: Our county needs a strong economic plan that supports local businesses and attracts new opportunities. I will work to foster sustainable growth by addressing challenges faced by rural areas and ensuring our communities thrive together and get better, not just grow larger.Education and youth programs: Our children and educators deserve the best educational opportunities. I am committed to working with our schools to improve educational outcomes, support our teachers and ensure that our students are well-prepared for the future — and most importantly, protected.Public safety and community health: I will advocate for strong support and resources for our law enforcement and emergency services, as well as initiatives addressing mental health, human trafficking and substance abuse. Public safety is a cornerstone of a thriving community.Transparent governance: I believe in open, honest government that serves the people. I will work to increase transparency in county operations and ensure that decisions made by the Board of Commissioners reflect the will of the community.Supporting our economic engines: Our valuable institutions such as ECU, ECU Health and Pitt Community College are vital to our county’s success. I will support their growth and future collaboration of fostering an environment that drives new opportunities for our residents in the east.

Conclusion: This election is not just about choosing a county commissioner — it is about choosing the future of Pitt County. I am committed to be your strong, principled voice for you and your family. Thank you and God bless Pitt County.

Bob Edwards, Democrat

Age: 66

Address: East Wright Road, Greenville

Occupation: Recently retired after a 29-year career teaching at ECU

Qualifications: Associate’s degree in Liberal Arts, bachelor’s in Bible and Theology, master’s in communication, doctorate in sociology

Website/social media: BobforPittCounty.com; Instagram: BobforPittCounty; X: @Bob4PittCounty; facebook.com/bobforpittcounty

Statement:

My name is Bob Edwards and I’m the Democratic candidate for Pitt County Commissioner, District B.

I have lived in Pitt County since 1995 when Terri and I moved our young family here for me to begin a second career teaching sociology at ECU. We’ve built our lives here, raised our two children here, put down broad and deep roots here and, despite opportunities to leave, have chosen to stay in Pitt County. Terri taught for Pitt County Schools and our two sons were educated in the North Carolina public schools from Elmhurst Elementary through NC State.

I am a just-retired public educator after a 29-year career teaching at ECU where I held a breadth of administrative and leadership roles including department chair. Along the way I got to listen to young adults from across our region talk about their aspirations, challenges, complaints and accomplishments. That gave me a unique appreciation of our region is changing. Currently, I serve on the board of the Community Crossroads Shelter, NC Civil and the city’s Multimodal Transportation Commission.

I’m running for office for several reasons. I was asked to run by people familiar with my professional and community involvement. This is a consequential election for our country and our county and I knew it was time for me to “get off the sidelines and into the game.” I believe my background, experience, values and leadership equip me to help our county meet the challenges ahead and make decisions that improve the quality of life for all people in Pitt County in all parts of Pitt County.

Pitt County is a vibrant and rapidly growing community! We’re going to keep growing, so we don’t need to put a lot of effort into just getting bigger. Rather, we must carefully weigh how to grow into the kind of place we want Pitt County to become. How can we improve the quality of life for everyone in all parts of our community? How can we make Pitt County a place where our children and newcomers want to stay and build their lives?

I believe accomplishing this rests on three foundations.

First, our county must be a place where strong, adequately resourced public schools educate a broadly skilled workforce of well-informed and engaged residents. About 90% of our children are educated by Pitt County Schools. It is imperative that the county commissioners do all they can to do right by all of our schools so our schools can do right by all of our kids.

Recently the commissioners made a good decision to increase salaries in the Sheriff’s Office to retain staff. Retaining staff is an issue with Pitt County Schools as well. I support finding ways to provide similar incentives to retain and recruit teachers, custodians, bus drivers and other school staff.

Second, we must manage and use our growth to rebuild the “Main Streets” of our communities that have been left behind in recent decades by promoting economic development that is sustainable and equitable:

Facilitate and support small business development prioritizing in areas like Grifton or Grimesland.

Actively recruit and attract businesses from outside our county to locate here and invest in our community by bringing good-paying, middle-class jobs capable of supporting young families seeking to make Pitt County their home.Potential new businesses whose social and environmental costs outweigh their economic benefits should be required to do better.

Third, ensuring that voices from all communities are heard and that county services are accessible to everyone are effective ways to make sure that our county is a place where people come, stay and build their lives as Terri and I did.

Our community has made substantial progress towards achieving this goal, but I recognize much work remains to protect and further the progress we’ve already made.

At the end of my time at ECU I was described as “a pragmatic leader with extensive leadership experience and strong commitment to democratic process and governance who is always on the look-out for ways to improve programs by extending access and creating new opportunities, while making time to identify and mentor emerging leaders.”

I believe I am well-equipped to serve effectively on the Pitt County Board of Commissioners representing District B. Most of you don’t know me, yet I ask you to trust me with your vote in November and I’ll spend the next four years earning that trust.

Thank you for your consideration of my candidacy.