Police investigate human remains found at former Greenville funeral home

Human remains found at a former Greenville funeral home appear to have been on the property as far back to the 1990s, Greenville police said Monday.

The remains were found about 7 p.m. Saturday in the outbuilding of what was once B.G. Barrett Funeral Home, 402 N. Greene St., the Greenville Police Department reported.

The property's new owner reported what appeared to be skeletal remains as he cleaned out the building. Greenville police and personnel from the Pitt County Medical Examiner's office were dispatched and investigators confirmed that the remains were human.

While investigators were on scene, remains of three more bodies were discovered in the outbuilding.

Police said the building's previous owner died in January 2023.

The medical examiner's office has taken possession of the remains for identification, police said. The deaths do not appear to be criminal in nature. Police said it appears the remains had been in the building "for quite some time, possibly even dating back to the 90s."

Detectives are continuing to investigate and will work with other state officials to determine whether there are any other remains on the property.

This is a developing story.