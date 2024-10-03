Schools top state average in math, science but lag behind in reading

Pitt County Schools made some gains in mathematics and reading last year, with students performing above the state average in both math and science, but lag behind the state in reading, according to a school district report.

Interim Assistant Superintendent of Educational Programs Kamara Roach told the Board of Education last week that PCS’ overall grade level proficiency of 53.9% ranks 48th of 115 districts in the state for students across all subjects.

“We are moving,” Roach said in a presentation that followed the September release of the state 2023-24 schools accountability report. “It may not be as fast as we would like, but we are making progress.

“We have some positives and we have some areas that we know that we need to work on,” she said.

About 58% percent of schools in the district had grades of C or better on school performance indicators presented in a September report to the state Board of Education. Grades of A-F are based mainly on student performance on end-of-grade testing in grades three through eight or end-of-course testing in high school.

In reading, PCS students showed improvements in proficiency ratings in grades fourth through six and English 2 in high school. But scores in the district were lower than the stage average at all seven levels tested, with the largest achievement gaps in grades three and five. Students in grades four and six were nearly on par with the state, with grade-level proficiency of 52.5% and 48.6% respectively.

Grades four and six exceeded expectations for growth in reading, while grades three and seven met expectations. Scores for English 2, eighth-grade and fifth-grade reading fell short of growth expectations.

In math, local students improved their scores on seven of eight end-of-grade or end-of course tests over the previous year. Fourth-graders showed the highest grade-level proficiency, 62.4%, up from 58.6% last year and 6% higher than the state average of 56.4%.

Students in grades five through seven and in high school Math 1 and Math 3 also had grade-level proficiency ratings that were higher than the stage average. Similar results were seen in sciences, with biology students and fifth-graders outscoring their peers with proficiency ratings of 67.7% and 59.3% respectively. The district reported declines in eighth-grade science and math and in third-grade math, with all three falling below the state average.

Students met or exceeded the expected growth rate in eight of 10 math and science areas tested, with grades five and seven not meeting expectations for growth in math.

Board Vice Chair Kelly Weaver, who represents District 7, expressed concern about the fact that fifth-graders in the district have not met growth expectations in reading or math for the last three years. She noted that students at the same grade level had exceeded growth expectations in science all three years.

Director of Data, Research and Accountability Shannon Wainright said this is not atypical at the fifth-grade or sixth-grade level. “It is not uncommon to find these challenges in fifth and sixth grade throughout,” she said.

At the high school level, additional indicators, such as ACT scores and graduation rates, are used to determine school performance grades.

Roach’s report indicates that Pitt County Schools made gains in its graduation rate last year, with 83.9% of students graduating in four years, compared with a state average of 86.9%. The district matched the state for the percentage of 12th-graders who passed Math 3, 95%. It scored slightly above the state average for percent of 12th-graders who met either the ACT benchmark or the WorkKeys benchmark, 54.7%, compared to an average of 53.9% for the state.

Of the eight schools in the district to receive grades of A or B on the state report cards, five were high schools. The two early college high schools received As, and D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose and South Central high schools received Bs.

The number of PCS schools designated as low-performing declined from 17 in the 2022-23 school year to 10 in 2023-24, reflecting a trend observed statewide.

In response to a question from District 5 representative Jennifer Hodgson, Roach said that even with improved scores, schools would continue to receive additional support aimed at sustained growth.

“Part of what we are doing this year in our principals’ meetings is we are having more intentional conversations about the data and about teacher pacing,” she said. “Some of the things we’re doing in school support we’re going to transition them over to our principal meetings and our breakout sessions because we’ve found what we’re doing in school support is working and we want to make sure we’re giving it to everybody.”