Century-old play revived for new audience as 'Dracula' takes the stage in Farmville

A century after the first stage play based on Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” the popular vampire story is being revived for new audiences, with a film adaptation in the works and even a comedy version.

Farmville Community Arts Council will present a more classic take on Stoker’s 1897 novel when “Dracula” opens this week at Paramount Theater. The historic theater, which opened as the Rialto in 1920, was practically new when Irish actor and playwright Hamilton Dean received permission from Stoker’s widow to stage the first authorized adaptation in 1924.

“It’s the 100th anniversary. That was a big reason why I was interested in doing it,” Director Natasha Smith said in an interview.

It is not the first time that Smith, a FCAC board member and an arts teacher for The Oakwood School, has adapted a public domain work to be staged at the Paramount. She undertook a similar project two years ago for “An Evening with Poe,” based on the life and works of Edgar Allan Poe.

“Anything you take from the public domain, you can really make it what you want it to be,” Smith said. “You can adapt it to fit your stage, to fit the actors that are coming out, things like that. If something doesn’t work in the script, you can change it with no problem. ... I’ve done it a few times now, and so writing our own adaptation of Bram Stoker’s book was just something that appealed to me.”

For the FCAC adaptation, there are some significant changes. The play is set entirely in London, with no movement to Transylvania. In addition, Smith created a few of her own characters, namely two house maids (including one she plays herself) and an asylum attendant, while eliminating a few others. She also hinted at a rather unexpected ending but left the story’s key players intact.

FCAC newcomer Jacob Holloman portrays the title character, Count Dracula, a nobleman and bloodthirsty vampire. A senior at South Central whose high school stage credits include “Sister Act,” “Alice in Wonderland and “Descendants,” he was featured in Magnolia Arts Center’s “The Sparrow” last spring. But “Dracula” is a dream role for Holloman, who, at age 18, is the youngest in the 13-member cast.

“I’m a big fan of the universal classic monster; I’m a big fan of classic literature,” he said during a break from last week’s “blood rehearsal,” where characters were rehearsing scenes using stage blood for the first time. “I was really glad that I get to bring influences of really great actors who played Dracula before, and I got to turn them into my own Dracula that I’m really proud of.”

Fellow FCAC newcomer Alexis Wynne portrays Lucy, a woman who is turned into a vampire after a bite from Dracula. Wynne was cast along with her husband, Hunter, who plays one of Lucy’s suitors. It is the first time the couple, who moved to Greenville from Utah in 2019, have shared a stage.

A children’s library assistant at Farmville Public Library, Wynne was drawn to the role when she saw the audition notice on the theater marquee on her way to work.

“I have not ever done ‘Dracula,’” she said. “I always wanted to though because it’s been one of my favorite classic books. When I was in middle school was when the whole ‘Twilight’ craze happened and vampires became really cool. I picked up my first copy of ‘Dracula.’ I didn’t actually read it until I was in high school, but I really enjoyed it.”

Smith said audience members as young as 12 should be able to appreciate the play, which is staged in early October as a lead-in to other Farmville events, including the annual Ghost Walk.

“It’s not meant to be like horror-movie scary, but it is ‘Dracula,’” she said. “It’s not overly, excessively terrifying, but it is designed to be frightening.”