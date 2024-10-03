Greenville celebrates 250th anniversary with art, music and cash

It’s party time in Greenville, and the entire community is invited to celebrate on Friday.

The city will host a “First Friday on Fifth Street” 250th Anniversary celebration event that will include live music, vendors, a beer garden, giveaways and a variety of other fun for the whole family. The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Five Points Plaza, the corner of Evans and Fifth streets, and admission is free.

All attendees will have a chance to win $250 by registering for the city’s e-newsletter at the event, and local vendor Nothing Bundt Cake will be giving away 250 free small cakes in recognition of the milestone.

In addition to the celebration at Five Points Plaza, the city has also joined the Downtown Greenville First Friday ArtWalk with an exhibit from 5-8 p.m. at City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St..

The City of Greenville 250th Anniversary exhibit will walk visitors through the city’s 250-year history with photos and artifacts highlighting people, places and events that have shaped modern-day Greenville along with artwork from this year’s 250th Anniversary Student Art Competition.

Free parking for the 250th Anniversary event and ArtWalk exhibit will be available in all public parking lots, including the Fourth Street parking garage and public on-street parking spaces. Those interested in enjoying all stops on the ArtWalk also have the option of free rides on the Emerald Express Trolley that makes stops along the way.