    Letter: Support Martin and Craig and vote no on Ohio's gerrymandering issue

    By Wooster Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    Are you still figuring out how you are going to vote, or even if you should bother?

    If so, I have three things for you to consider in all the noise of this election cycle. It’s about two candidates I know well and about Issue 1.

    The candidates are Meredith Craig, running to represent Wayne County in the Ohio House of Representatives, and Matt Martin, who is seeking to serve in the same county commissioner position that I'm vacating.

    Meredith has been on my team in various ways since 2013, when she graduated from Malone University. I’ve known her family since the '90s. They don’t come better.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faMMK_0wP7xZ7k00

    Meredith was my right-hand staffer when I served Wayne County in the Ohio House as Speaker Pro Tempore.

    She is ready to be highly effective for us right away, as evidenced by her critics’ complaints for drawing strong support from statewide organizations like the Ohio Farm Bureau, the National Federation of Independent Business, and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

    She is answering the call on her life to public service. She will be effective immediately in a very caustic political and social environment.

    Matt Martin is another home-grown leader who is stepping forward to join current commissioners Jonathan Hofstetter and David McMillen toward forming a strong, next generation leadership team.

    I’ve had many conversations with Matt and Meredith as they considered the possibility of running for office and now during their campaigns. Campaigns run right involve working hard to prepare for the possibility of serving. They both pass with flying colors.

    Issue 1 is another matter.

    It is a direct threat to Wayne County. If passed, our county may no longer be a single Ohio House district. It could well be divided up because the language requiring it to be kept whole would be removed from the constitution.

    That’s just an example of the harm it would do. Mainly, it would throw out the improvement in balance between the parties in setting up legislative districts that voters overwhelmingly adopted just a few years ago.

    The people who planned and are running this attack know they can manipulate our emotions – we generally distrust politicians and we want districts that are drawn fairly.

    Accusing “politicians” of “gerrymandering” is an easy sell.

    But the truth is that Issue 1 would re-write our state constitution to be wide open for a group of unelected bureaucrats to gerrymander far more and with far fewer safeguards and no accountability.

    While it is true that some who support this initiative mean well in their mistaken good intentions, the main leaders are well aware of their own mean-spirited attempt to manipulate we, the voters. It’s a play for more power.

    Don’t fall for it.

    Vote no on Issue 1 and vote yes for Meredith Craig and Matt Martin.

    Ron Amstutz, Wooster

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Letter: Support Martin and Craig and vote no on Ohio's gerrymandering issue

    Comments / 22

    Add a Comment
    🖤Pandora Box🖤
    1d ago
    I most certainly will VOTE YESSSS, TO STOP THE STEALS!!!
    Karen Weiser
    2d ago
    It's a racist practice
    View all comments

    Comments / 0

