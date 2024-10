Butterfly Alley takes wing, presents donors with bronze plaque in Wooster art district

The Main Street Wooster team placed a bronze plaque recognizing partners and donors for Butterfly Alley, a collaborative Downtown Wooster Arts District project that was implemented over the course of the summer.

“We’re creating culture, community and strengthening commerce as we increase the vibrancy of downtown Wooster as a destination,” said Shannon Waller, executive director.

Butterfly Alley runs between South Walnut and South Market streets, just north of Local Roots and along the backside of Spoon Bar & Deli. The City of Wooster installed a Butterfly Alley street sign welcoming visitors along the alley’s western entrance.

"Butterfly Alley was a great collaboration of Main Street, the City of Wooster, Wayne County, Wayne Center for the Arts and various business partners,” said Joel Montgomery, Wooster's director of administration. “This is a great addition to the Downtown Arts District. With the complete replacement of the streetscape along Liberty Street, and the alley improvements behind, this block of downtown has really been renewed and will hopefully attract even more visitors downtown and to the Arts District.”

The city resurfaced the alley and installed new light poles, building connections, hanging wire and electrical. It then strung outdoor Edison bulb string lights across the alley that were in part donated by McClintock Electric and hung 90 colorful windsock butterflies that were purchased by Main Street Wooster.

Butterfly mural has become 'a favorite selfie spot'

Regional artist Allison Pence was commissioned by Main Street Wooster to paint a butterfly selfie mural on the back of the Spoon building.

“It has quickly become a favorite selfie spot and place for senior pictures,” said Kerri Manley, Main Street Wooster project coordinator.

Three large planters were placed in the alley by the city and were freshly painted by Main Street Wooster Program Manager Guinevere Steensen, who planted nine butterfly bushes, 85 daffodil and tulip bulbs, and mulched.

“The flora will attract real butterflies and will add another dimension of color in the spring as we continue to organically develop Butterfly Alley as a vibrant community public art space for all to enjoy,” Steensen said.

Wayne Center for the Arts partnered to have one of its summer kids' camps paint three monarch butterflies across the asphalt. More butterflies will be painted and added next spring.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Butterfly Alley takes wing, presents donors with bronze plaque in Wooster art district