When will Ohio see its first snow? History gives us a clue, check out NOAA winter forecast

Get your shovels and brushes ready, and tune up the heavy equipment. Winter is closing in , and with it comes the white stuff as part of the winter forecast .

So, when will Ohio see its first snow? Here's what records from the National Weather Service tell us.

When will snow start to fall in Ohio? When Cincinnati, Columbus might need the shovels

NWS records give us a clue as to when we can expect snow in the Buckeye State.

In Cincinnati , where the NWS has records dating to 1893, the average date of the first measurable snowfall (defined as one-tenth of an inch or more) is Nov. 29 (using data from 1981 to 2010), according to the NWS Wilmington office . The first snow of an inch or more happens on Dec. 15, on average.

But we all know Ohio weather is fickle and winter can come early or late, depending on the year. According to the NWS, the earliest measurable snowfall in Cincinnati happened on Oct. 19, 1989, when 5 inches fell. Conversely, the winter of 1982-83 held back. The first measurable snow that season fell on Jan. 12, 1983 (one-tenth of an inch), making that date the latest first snow on record.

In Columbus , winter snow tends to come a little earlier, according to NWS records (which date to 1885 for that city). On average, Ohio's capital city sees its first measurable snow on Nov. 20, according to the NWS Wilmington office, and gets an inch or more starting on Dec. 12. The earliest measurable snow came on Oct. 10, 1906, when one-tenth of an inch fell. And the latest season snow came when an inch fell on Jan. 10, 2016.

Travel a little farther north to the Akron-Canton area, and winter arrives even earlier. The first measurable snowfall normally arrives on Nov. 9, according to a tweet from NWS Cleveland on X . The earliest snowfall in the region came on Oct. 2, 1947, according to data from NWS Cleveland , while the latest first snow of the season arrived on Dec. 25, 2001.

What\'s the NOAA forecast for Ohio this winter?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sees a slow-developing La Niña bringing a chance for a warmer- and wetter-than-normal conditions to the Buckeye State this winter, according to the NOAA U.S. Winter Outlook recently issued by the Climate Prediction Center .

According to the forecast, the La Niña will improve or end the drought in the Great Lakes and Ohio River Valley regions. According to the NOAA's map, most of the state has a 33% to 40% chance of seeing above-average precipitation from December through February. The NOAA gives Northwest Ohio better odds at a wetter winter, putting its chances between 40% and 50%.

Temperature-wise, the NOAA gives Ohio a 33% to 40% chance of having a warmer winter than average, according to the agency's temperature map. The NOAA is forecasting warmer-than-average temperatures from the southern tier of the U.S. to the eastern Great Lakes, eastern seaboard, and New England.

During a La Niña (which means "little girl" in Spanish), unusually strong trade winds push more warm water than usual in the Pacific toward Asia, according to the NOAA . That causes cold water to surface off the coast of the Americas, which in turn pushes the jet stream northward. That movement tends to bring drought to the southern U.S. and heavy rains and flooding in the Pacific Northwest and Canada.

