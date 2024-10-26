Local manufacturers are seeking skilled employees to fill high-skill, high-tech and high-paying positions.

For the past decade, the Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce has organized Manufacturing Day, a program designed to bridge the gap between Wayne County high school students and local manufacturers.

During this year’s event, nearly 400 high school students from Wayne County schools were given the opportunity to explore the career opportunities available within the county.

The students engaged in hands-on activities, witnessed advanced automation processes in action, gained insights into various manufacturing career paths and discovered the innovative products being locally produced.

Notably, 12 manufacturers located in Wooster and Orrville opened their doors to provide students with an up-close and personal look at potential career opportunities awaiting them immediately after graduation.

Participating manufacturers were American Axle, Artiflex, BCI (Buckeye Container) Wooster, Daisy, GOJO, MOOG, Orrvilon, RBB, Schaeffler, The Wooster Brush Company, Ventrac, Will-Burt.

Manufacturing Day raises awareness about the careers available in Wayne County and the products made here.

Year after year, the Wooster Chamber plays a role in connecting high school students with local manufacturers. The mutually beneficial program serves as a link between the future workforce and employers seeking skilled labor.

Wayne County Manufacturing Day plays a role in retaining young talent and encouraging youth to stay in the community. Through the event, students gain an understanding of modern manufacturing and the diverse career paths it offers.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: A decade of Manufacturing Day: Students explore local careers