STAT LEADERS: Football leaders heading into Week 10

Here are statistical leaders as the area heads into an electric week 10, featuring the area's biggest matchup of the season when Norwayne makes the trip to Hillsdale. Triway will do battle with rival Orrville and even bigger, some teams will be looking to decide playoff fates and others will be looking to secure a higher seed to potentially get homefield.

The only area team that still controls its destiny per joeeitel.com are the Red Riders. Teams that will need to win and will be looking for help elsewhere are Waynedale and West Holmes. The area's top teams are well represented here among the leaders as we head into the final week of the regular season.

Quarterback Rating (min. 18 attempts)

Kael Lewis (Hills) 129.8 Jacob Bruner (Nor) 126.2 Carter Hignight (Dal) 117.5 Morgan Smith (WH) 102.3 Trei Durstine (Smi) 98.44

Passing Yards

Luke Starr (Tri) 2,091 Cameron Kraft (Orr) 2,027 Morgan Smith (WH) 1,964 Isaac Beun (Nwn) 1,900 Kael Lewis (Hills) 1,736

Passing Touchdowns

Luke Starr (Tri) 19 Morgan Smith (WH) 19 Kael Lewis (Hills) 19 Carter Hignight (Dal) 19 Cameron Kraft (Orr) 18 Isaac Beun (Nwn) 11 Jacob Bruner (Nor) 11 Dylan Smith (Nor) 8

Completion Precentage (min. 18 attempts)

Kael Lewis (Hills) 64.6% (104-161) Carter Hignight (Dal) 61.8% (110-178) Morgan Smith (WH) 61.4% (140-228) Jacob Bruner (Nor) 60.6% (57-94) Luke Starr (Tri) 60.4% (177-293)

Rushing Yards

Artie Sonego (Ritt) 1,429 Julian Franklin (Woo) 1,185 Mason Haines (Smi) 865 Owen Sloan (Hills) 862 Jaxon Ryder (Dal) 838

Rushing Touchdowns

Artie Sonego (Ritt) 19 Owen Sloan (Hills) 17 Mason Moyer (Nor) 13 Julian Franklin (Woo) 12 Carter Hignight (Dal) 11

Rushing Yards-Per-Carry (min. 18 carries)

Sammy Tomlinson (Dal) 12.4 Artie Sonego (Ritt) 9.9 Isaac Beun (Nwn) 9.6 Julian Franklin (Woo) 9.5 Logan Hackworth (Nor) 8.1

Receptions

Mason Myers (Nwn) 51 Brody Snyder (Tri) 45 Rylie Ramsier (Nwn) 44 Alex Shearer (Tri) 42 Olley Krupp (Tri) 39

Receiving Yards

Mason Myers (Nwn) 878 Hayden McFadden (Hills) 660 Jax Haley (Orr) 649 Holland Young (Hills) 605 Rylie Ramsier (Nwn) 602

Receiving Touchdowns

Sammy Tomlinson (Dal) 10 Hayden McFadden (Hills) 8 Jax Haley (Orr) 8 Mason Myers (Nwn) 7 Logan Hackworth (Nor) 7

All-Purpose Yards

Artie Sonego (Ritt) 1,429 Mason Myers (Nwn) 1,369 Julian Franklin (Woo) 1,238 Mason Moyer (Nor) 1,119 Owen Sloan (Hills) 1,026 Rylie Ramsier (Nwn) 884 Hayden Meese (Woo) 880 Mason Haines (Smi) 875 Jaxon Ryder (Dal) 872 Joey Medure (Tus) 852

Quarterback Total Yards

Morgan Smith (WH) 2,469 Luke Starr (Tri) 2,423 Isaac Beun (Nwn) 2,418 Carter Hignight (Dal) 2,119 Cameron Kraft (Orr) 2,058

Total Points

Artie Sonego (Ritt) 118 Owen Sloan (Hills) 112 Mason Moyer (Nor) 96 Brady Hignight (Dal) 81 Logan Hackworth (Nor) 74 Julian Franklin (Woo) 74 Kaleb Wayt (Orr) 69 Carter Hignight (Dal) 66 Jaxon Ryder (Dal) 66 Sammy Tomlinson (Dal) 66 Hayden McFadden (Hills) 66

Total Kicking Points

Kaleb Wayt (Orr) 69 Parker Metsker (Nor) 53 Brady Hignight (Dal) 51 A.J. Brown (Hills) 42 Quinn Maibach (Smi) 37

Longest Field Goal

Kaleb Wayt (Orr) 57 Quinn Maibach (Smi) 47 Brady Hignight (Dal) 40 Luke Ruehling (Tus) 38 Parker Metsker (Nor) 34

Return Yards

Mason Myers (Nwn) 487 Brody Snyder (Tri) 336 Hayden Meese (Woo) 318 Rylie Ramsier (Nwn) 282 Joey Medure (Tus) 226

Total Tackles

Sam Petit (Chi) 91 Braxton Blake (WH) 89.5 Brady Heller (Hills) 83 Nate Deyling (Chi) 81 Lynn Cline (WH) 80

Sacks

Matthew Heatwole (Dal) 15.5 Hunter McCluggage (WH) 8 Alex Schroer (Orr) 8 Jake Haven (Hills) 7 Nate Deyling (Chi) 6.5 Bradey Krichbaum (Hills) 6 Carson Arnold (Nor) 5

Tackles For Loss

Matthew Heatwole (Dal) 20 Simon Henico (Nor) 16 Roman Gilbert (Tri) 15 Conner Mori (Dal) 15 Nate Deyling (Chi) 11 Hunter McCluggage (WH) 10

Interceptions

Trey Mosley (Orr) 5 Brady Hignight (Dal) 4 5 tied with 3

Teams not reporting: Wooster, Waynedale, Loudonville

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: STAT LEADERS: Football leaders heading into Week 10