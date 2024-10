A look at the numbers: 40 years of Wayne County voting in presidential elections

Wayne County's average voter turnout in the past 10 presidential elections has averaged 65.6% of the registered voters.

Since the 1984 general election, the highest voter turnout happened in 1992 when Bill Clinton won the race against George H.W. Bush. According to Wayne County Board of Elections data, 81.6% of the 52,549 registered voters that year cast ballots.

Every election for the past 40 years, the county has voted with the Republican Party.

With the 2024 presidential election just around the corner, take a look at the numbers from 1984-2020.

1984 - Winner: Ronald Reagan (R) - Wayne County results: Reagan, 24,475 votes (67.8%), and Walter Mondale (D), 11,323 votes (31.4%); 48,445 registered voters with tournout of 37,034 voters (76.4%)

1988 - Winner: George H.W. Bush (R) - Wayne County results: Bush, 22,320 votes (61.64%), and Michael Dukakis (D), 13,571 votes (37.4%); 49.024 registered voters with tournout of 37,181 voters (75.84%)

1992 - Winner: Bill Clinton (D) - Wayne County results: George H.W. Bush (R), 18,350 votes (42.71%), and Clinton, 13,953 votes (33.54%); 52,549 registered voters with turnout of 42,880 voters (81.6%)

1996 - Winner: Bill Clinton (D) - Wayne County results: Bob Dole (R), 19,628 votes (48.43%), and Clinton, 14,850 votes (36.64%); 53,513 registered voters with turnout of 41,403 voters (71.99%)

2000 - Winner: George W. Bush (R) - Wayne County results: Bush, 25,901 votes (61.04%), and Al Gore (D), 14,779 votes (34.83%); 62,395 registered voters with turnout of 43,151 (69.16%)

2004 - Winner: George W. Bush (R) - Wayne County results: Bush, 31,879 votes (61.4%), and John Kerry (D), 19,786 votes (38.16%); 69,672 registered voters with turnout of 52,694 (75.63%)

2008 - Winner: Barack Obama (D) - Wayne County results: John McCain (R), 29,342 votes (55.5%), and Obama, 21,712 votes (41%); 73,217 registered voters with turnout of 52,894 (72.2%)

2012 - Winner: Barack Obama (D) - Wayne County results: Mitt Romney (R), 30,251 votes (59.12%), and Obama, 19,808 votes (38.71%); 77,698 registered voters with turnout of 51,562 voters (66.4%)

2016 - Winner: Donald Trump (R) - Wayne County results: Trump, 64.26% (32,270 votes), and Hilliary Clinton (D), 15,031 votes (29.93%); 74,797 registered voters with turnout of 50,217 voters (67.98%)

2020 - Winner: Joe Biden (D) - Wayne County results - Donald Trump (R), 67.72% (36,759 votes), and Biden, 30.69% (16,660 votes); 74,505 registered voters with turnout of 54,848 voters (73.62%)

Election Day is Nov. 5. More information is on the Ohio Secretary of State's website .

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: A look at the numbers: 40 years of Wayne County voting in presidential elections