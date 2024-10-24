Open in App
    Election 2024: Tax brings in $2.9M a year; looking at $3.1M in red by 2028 without it

    By Linda Hall,

    2 days ago

    The treasurer of the Northwestern Local Schools is clear about the consequences to district finances if the 1.25% income tax repeal issue − placed on the Nov. 5 ballot by a petition − is approved by voters.

    The income tax generates about $2.9 million annually, accounting for about 16% of Fiscal Year 2025 projected revenue of about $18.4 million.

    If it is repealed, the impact to district finances would be immediate, Treasurer Jerry Buccilla said.

    Revenue from the tax would cease to be collected in January, Buccilla said, noting the district would lose about $1.9 million anticipated to be collected in the spring.

    Treasurer: Projected loss without income tax in next 3.5 years is $10.6 million

    In each of Fiscal Years 2026, 2027 and 2028, the loss is projected at about $2.9 million per year.

    Over the next 3 1/2 years the district would lose about $10.6 million from the general fund budget, resulting in a negative balance of $3.1 million at the end of Fiscal Year 2028.

    In January the board members "would have decisions to make about how to address the deficit," Buccilla said.

    "I just laid out broad options for them to consider," he said, adding none of the possible budget cuts have yet been discussed or approved.

    Should the board decide to go back to the public for additional revenue, the process of getting an issue on the ballot and beginning to collect it would take about a year and a half, Buccilla said. "We would still have to make reductions."

    Northwestern resident proposes 'terming' the tax so public can weigh

    Seth Imhoff, a Northwestern High School 2004 graduate who was instrumental in gathering signatures for the petition, presented a contradictory position at a September board of education meeting.

    Imhoff said his biggest issue with the tax is it has been on the books for 34 years without a vote, with the exception of two failed repeal efforts in the 1990s.

    "It never comes up for renewal," Imhoff said.

    It was passed in 1989 with a vote of 62% for and 38% against.

    Other concerns cited by Imhoff included surrounding districts having lower taxes than Northwestern.

    "Why are our taxes so high?" he asked, discussing district enrollment and other factors, while also questioning proposed budget reductions if the income tax is taken off the books.

    Why are teachers the first area threatened with being cut? Imhoff questioned, calling it "tugging on the heartstrings of voters."

    According to Imhoff, the district has "more than $15 million in cash in the bank," sufficient to continue operating at the same level for 287 days.

    Imhoff proposed implementing a lower income tax and "terming it," allowing voters to reevaluate need on a regular basis.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUEEi_0wJuyjxH00

    Purpose of income tax was to balance revenue stream, reduce property taxes

    In a Town Hall meeting held Oct. 3, Buccilla said the intent of initiating the income tax in 1989 was "to better balance and diversify the revenue stream," in part to reduce dependence on property taxes.

    Buccilla gave a detailed look at the district's budget and five-year forecast, showing a portion of the district's cash reserves were built up during the pandemic, during which the government granted special funding to districts.

    Northwestern used COVID money to offset some of its operating costs and build up a cash reserve.

    "The COVID moneys are now gone," he said.

    Some of those expenditures coming once again out of the general fund, along with inflation, will impact the operating budget, he said.

    Buccilla also discussed an increase in compensation and one-time bonus in a recent negotiated agreement.

    He pointed out about 85% of the operating budget goes to employee compensation.

    Options to consider if income tax is repealed

    To make up for the potential loss of the income tax, reductions could encompass cutting about 30-40 staff positions.

    Other options could involve cutting down on expenses not related to personnel, such as utilities, books, software programs and other supplies.

    The board also could rent its facilities, implement pay to play fees for extracurricular activities or work out other ways to generate revenue.

    If reductions are not made, replacing the revenue lost if the income tax is repealed could require an operating levy of 12.8 mills, costing the owner of a $100,000 home about $448 annually. The district also could put another income tax of about 1.25% on the ballot.

    If the income tax is retained, the five-year forecast projects an ending cash balance of about $7.6 million on June 30, 2028. If it is repealed, the projected ending cash balance is about a negative $3.1 million.

    "There is no other offset" for replacing lost income tax revenue, Buccilla said. For example, state aid will not increase if the tax is repealed.

    A vote for the ballot issue is to repeal the current income tax; a vote against the ballot issue is to keep the current income tax.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Election 2024: Tax brings in $2.9M a year; looking at $3.1M in red by 2028 without it

    Brandi
    1d ago
    Adjust your budget like we have all had to do...
    uncle meanie
    1d ago
    bull. they are scaring you. remember the estimates assume the failure of every levy, and the worst economic picture. vote Yes.
