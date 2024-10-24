What's Up? Talk a walk with ghosts, hear a symphony, Dance with Jane Austen

Boeing-Boeing by Marc Camoletti , 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Freedlander Theatre, 329 E. University St., Wooster. The comedy centers on a bachelor living in Paris as he struggles to keep his three fiancées, all flight attendants, from finding out about each other. Tickets are available at the box office in Freedlander Theatre or at wooster.edu/snippet/tickets .

Trick or treat, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Smithville Community Historical Pioneer Village. Come trick or treat in the decorated historic Pioneer Village. A food truck will be on site noon-6 pm.

Victorian House Ghost Walks , 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Victorian House Museum, 484 Wooster Road, Millersburg. Victorian House Ghost Guild will host self-guided ghost walks of the 28-room mansion. Cost is $5. Call 330-674-0022 or email at info@holmeshistory.com for more information.

"Four Seasons," 7:30 p.m Saturday, Robert M. & Janet L. Archer Auditorium, Ashland University. Grammy Award winning music director and conductor Michael Repper will conduct "Sinfonia" by Marianne Martínes. Guest artist, Grace Park, violin, will perform "The Four Seasons" by Antonio Vivaldi and "The Four Season in Buenos Aires" by Astor Piazzolla. Repper will play continuo on harpsichord. There will be an encore performance of both with Park at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ohio Theatre in Loudonville.

Dancing with Jane Austen , 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Live music by Fourpence. Suggested donation $7; students $5. Carry clean shoes and water bottle. Information call 330-347-8155. Other dates are Nov. 23, Jan. 25 and Feb. 22.

Buckeye Book Fair, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Greystone Event Center, 50 Riffle Road, Wooster. More than 100 Ohio authors are expected to attend. Admission is a $2 donation. For more information visit www.BuckeyeBookFair.org .

Wooster Contra Dance , 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Celtic music by Pocketful O’ Gimmick and Susan English calling longways sets, mixers and a square. It's aerobic and social; no partner or experience necessary. For ages 8-88, must be able to follow directions. Beginning and advanced instruction at 7 p.m. Suggested donation $7; students $5. Carry clean shoes & personal water bottle. Information call 330-347-8155. Other dates: Dec. 7, Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 1. April. 5 and May 3.

“Creative Expanses" and "Seeds of Hope,” through Sunday, Nov. 3, Coburn Gallery, Ashland University, located in the Center for the Arts. The exhibits share a central theme of reflecting on mental health and the healing aspects of the artistic process. Gallery admission is free and open to the public. “Seeds of Hope” features artworks created by Appleseed Community Mental Health Center clients, while “Creative Expanses” offers the artistic endeavors of Ohio art therapists.

Wayne SWCD 77th annual Supervisor Election and Breakfast , 7:30 -9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, Sonnenberg Village, 13497 Hackett Road, Apple Creek. An RSVP is required in order to gain an accurate count for breakfast. Call 330-263-5376 or email wayneohswcd@gmail.com.

Wooster writer Dottie Sines , 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, CoRE Cube inside Andrews Library, The College of Wooster, 1140 Beall Ave. She will talk about her new book, "Where the Stars Cross," and sign copies. For more information visit dottiesines.com.

St. John's ECC Missions Soup Supper , 4:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 8670 State Route 39, Millersburg. By donation. Veterans receive free meal.

Wayne County Rural Youth Square/Line Dance , 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, Wayne County Fair Event Center. Lessons promptly at 6:45-7 p.m. Open to all ages. No experience necessary. Admission $5. Free refreshments.

Marine Corps 249th Birthday Ball, 5-10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, Millersburg American Legion Post 192, 264 W. Jackson St. Admission is $35. Veterans and active service members can RSVP to Woody@PCIOhio.com. Lt. Col. Joseph Sushko, a retired marine helicopter pilot who flew President Ronal Reagan and Vice President George H.W. Bush, is scheduled to be the speaker. Veteran Woody Wilson is hosting the event.

Scot Symphonic Band fall concert , 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, College of Wooster, McGaw Chapel.

Wooster Singers and Wooster Concert Band concert, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, College of Wooster Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center, 525 E. University St.

Team Ripple Effect Craft and Vendor Show , 9 a.m.-3 p.m, Saturday, Nov. 16, Ashland County Fairgrounds. Benefiting American Cancer Society Pediatric Cancer Relay for Life.

Wooster Chorus fall concert , 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, Gault Recital Hall in Scheide Music Center.

Fall Dance Concert , 7:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 21-23, College of Wooster Freedlander Theatre. Tickets are required and available at the box office in Freedlander Theatre or at wooster.edu/snippet/tickets .

3 Heath Brothers Live , 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Lion's Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way East, Massillon. Tickets are $30, Artist Circle; $25, main reserved; $20, balcony; free, children ages 12 and younger. To purchase tickets visit 3heathbrothers.com .

Madrigal Feaste , 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 24, Redwood Hall, Ashland University. Tickets are on sale now for the Madrigal Feaste, a beloved and long-standing Christmas tradition at Ashland University. The 48th annual event, presented by the AU Department of Music. Tickets must be purchased in advance (none are sold at the door) and are on sale through Monday, Nov. 18. They are available online at ashland.edu/performing-arts-tickets (credit card purchases will include an additional transaction fee) or in person at the AU Campus Store during normal business hours. For more information, contact Ron Blackley, director of choral activities and professor of music at AU, at 419-289-5114 or rblackle@ashland.edu .

Contemporary Chamber Ensemble concert , 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center. A new addition to Wooster’s music department this semester, the Contemporary Chamber Ensemble focuses on music by living composers and is directed by Dylan Findley, visiting assistant professor of music, music theory, and composition.

Window Wonderland, Friday, Nov. 22 , downtown Wooster; Santa arrives and the holiday season kicks off.

Scot Marching Band and Pipe Band concert , 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, McGaw Chapel. The concert will feature highlights from the ensembles’ fall season, including music performed at pregame, halftime, and in the stands in support of the Fighting Scots football team.

The One Stop Christmas Shop , 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 30, Church of the Saviour gym, 480 Fry Road, Wooster. Mix of handmade crafts, baked goods, clothing and personal care products alongside favorite brands. Cash and carry specials available! Free admission. Food trucks on site.

Matilda The Musical Jr. Auditions , Dec. 3-6, Holmes Center for the Arts. For students from 4th to 8th grade. Reach out to Hannah Beach at haneliz.beach@gmail.com or 330-401-5481 with any questions.

Wooster Symphony Orchestra performance of " The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, McGaw Chapel. Using music composed by Peter Tchaikovsky, including material from the original "Nutcracke" ballet and suite, it is a 75-minute narration of the story of "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King , " set to music. The performance includes Richard Figge, professor emeritus of German studies at Wooster, as the narrator. Tickets are required and available at Buehler’s Milltown and Towne Market, Scheide Music Center, and at the door before the concert.

Passages: Tales of the Snow Migrant and Our Disappearing Darkness: Meditations on Losing the Night exhibitions: Through Friday, Dec. 6, College of Wooster Art Museum, Ebert Art Center, 1220 Beall Ave. The CWAM is open T11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday,11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

Christmas Handbell Benefit Concert, 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Lincoln Way Vineyards, 9050 West Old Lincoln Way, Wooster. Concert honoring veterans.

Wayne County Pottery Exhibit , through Dec. 28, Wayne County Historical Society, 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster. A unique exhibit of rare pottery from 1836-1965.

