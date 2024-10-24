Open in App
    All In Day will bring Holmes employers face to face with future job seekers

    By Kevin Lynch, Wooster Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    West Holmes and Hiland students will be challenged to learn a news skill that could spark their interest in a career during an All In Day.

    A Life Skills Camp and Job Expo will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Harvest Ridge west of Millersburg.

    Business representatives will be on hand to share their knowledge, experience and expertise in a variety employment fields.

    Five sessions held throughout the day will be tied to basic independent skill, such as auto repair, home repair, financial security and cooking. The first 45-minute session begins at 8:15 a.m.

    The Job Expo will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. when students can connect with a number of Holmes County businesses.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDkLr_0wJuyLxx00

    Students looking forward to the experience

    West Holmes FFA students Andi Schuch, Alex Pringle and Garrett Fowler agree All in Day is about teaching high school students different life skills and introducing them to career possibilities.

    "It also serves as a different way to network as they're going out of high school," Fowler said. "It is an important thing to be able to talk to these people, and if they are interested in something, they will have the contacts to talk to somebody later on."

    Pringle noted the event can help kids step outside of their comfort zone.

    "A lot of high-schoolers are not exactly comfortable when it comes to stepping out and talking to adults," he said.

    Fowler said in speaking with students at school every day he has found there are many who do not have any real idea what they want to do with their lives after high school.

    "Some of us will go into college, others into the work force," he said. "Many still haven't found their true passion."

    The students agreed All in Day is a possible way for them to find something they are truly passionate about doing for the rest of their lives.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3464qs_0wJuyLxx00

    Providing a valuable service to students

    Lisa Vansickle, program manager of the Holmes County Job and Family Services OhioMeansJobs, along with OMJ referral specialist Nicole Lepley, will be available to help students with resume writing and other skills in career readiness.

    "We are excited to be part of this event," Vansickle said. "Life skills for students is incredible. This is a great opportunity for employers to come and reach out to students, and to the public as well."

    Lepley said through her role at OMJ she helps with resume writing, not only for students, but anyone who is looking to enter the workforce.

    Vansickle expects to see 50-75 employers at the event.

    "That is a lot of people and places and options to look at and see who needs help," Vansickle said. "Most people don't know what these businesses do, or what they make or what they stand for, so this will enable people to talk with businesses and learn what they make. There are so many opportunities."

    While the Job Expo will open to the public 1-3 p.m.

    "This is just such a great opportunity for students to meet with businesses and engage in something they may be interested in pursuing as a career, or possibly finding something they hadn't really thought about before," Vansickle said.

    There is no charge for employers to be part of All in Day. Any business or organization interested in being part of the Job Expo can reach out to Vansickle at Lisa.Vansickle@jfs.ohio.gov or 330-763-8729.

    The event is being presented by OSU Extension, Holmes County Farm Bureau, West Holmes FFA and Holmes County Job and Family Services.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: All In Day will bring Holmes employers face to face with future job seekers

