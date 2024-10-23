Open in App
    Election 2024: Attorney, state representative offer varied experiences for court clerk job

    By Miranda McGrath, Wooster Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    This story has been updated to fix an error in the spelling of Jeffrey McEndree II's name.

    In the race for Wayne County Clerk of Courts, two candidates, Jeffrey McEndree II and Scott Wiggam, bring diverse experience and goals to the table.

    McEndree, an attorney, emphasizes his familiarity with the legal system, having served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Wayne County.

    "The people of Wayne County deserve a candidate that has relevant experience, familiarity with the courts, and that cares about the well-being of the county," McEndree, a Democrat, said.

    He said his legal expertise, combined with his background in IT, make him a strong candidate. McEndree has a particular focus on enhancing the Clerk of Courts office’s technology, aiming to improve how the court manages complex legal demands.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COD5H_0wIOZwH400

    "I’m committed to making sure the Clerk of Courts stays up-to-date with technology changes," he said, noting his goal of providing top-tier customer service to the public.

    Wiggam emphasizes leadership, public service

    Wiggam brings a different set of qualifications. As a former Wayne County commissioner and current state representative, he points to his leadership and familiarity with public service as attributes for the Clerk of Courts position.

    Wiggam, a Republican, said he has worked with current Clerk of Courts Tim Neal, who is retiring after 18 years in office.

    As a commissioner, Wiggam said, he worked with Neal on county budgets and legislation affecting the clerk’s office.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZW9xB_0wIOZwH400

    He emphasized his desire to continue serving Wayne County, leveraging his years of public service to build upon the foundation Neal has set.

    Wiggam highlights his executive experience, particularly in managing government budgets and supervising county employees.

    He also is dedicated to ensuring the continued success of the court’s "paperless" case management system and digitizing older case files.

    “As Clerk of Courts I will work closely with the judges, court personnel and county officials to better serve Wayne County,” Wiggam said, focusing on maintaining an efficient and community-centered office.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Election 2024: Attorney, state representative offer varied experiences for court clerk job

