Election 2024: Max Miller says Republican is the party of legal immigration

Max Miller is the incumbent Republican candidate for Ohio's 7th US Congressional District in the November general election. His opponents are Democrat Matt Diemer and independent Dennis J. Kucinich.

Miller sees the economy as the major issue facing his district.

"It's always going to be the economy," Miller said. "Right now, inflation is still steady and Americans are still having trouble trying to make ends meet. That's what I hear about constantly. People are paying more for gas, even though it has gone down a little bit, but not enough. And, people are paying more for groceries."

The economy, the southern border and illegal immigration are two of the things Miller said he consistently hears about from the public − both Republicans and Democrats.

Miller said he is proud to say Congress passed the strongest border policy package that has been passed since the early 1990s.

Issues include battling border problems

"HR 2 has been sitting up at the Senate collecting dust, which is putting our country at problematic issues" he said. "What we can continue to do is speak out about it, and bring attention to the atrocities and human disaster, which is our southern border, and the humanitarian effort that needs to be addressed."

He adds the Republican Party is the party of legal immigration, and he hopes to continue to advocate for that.

"What is happening now at our southern border is incredibly reckless," Miller said. "It does make our country less safe, and this current administration knows that they are responsible."

Miller said he is most proud of the work he has done to serve his constituents.

"Every single time that we process a claim for one of our constituents, whether it's for a veteran who needs an appointment outsourced or for someone's disability or someone getting money back from the IRS, or getting someone American citizenship, a visa or passport, that is the real work of a congressman or congresswoman," Miller said. "Of the people, these are the individuals that put you in the seat, and it is your job as a member of congress, your duty to take care of everyone in your district, and I proudly say we do it on both sides of the aisle. And we do a very, very good job of it."

Miller lives in Rocky River. He earned a bachelor's degree from Cleveland State University. His career experience includes working as a senior adviser with the Donald Trump presidential administration.

He defeated Diemer in 2022.

The 7th Congressional District is comprised of southern and western Cuyahoga County, all of Medina and Wayne counties and a sliver of northern Holmes County.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Election 2024: Max Miller says Republican is the party of legal immigration