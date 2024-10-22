Open in App
    Marriage for Life: Conference IDs marital obstacles, offers solutions to overcome them

    By Kevin Lynch, Wooster Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    A gathering about 20 years ago to help 16 married couples reach "til death do us part" has grown into a retreat that hosted 1,800 couples in 2023.

    Marriage For Life, under the guidance of Holmes County native Beau Hummel, pastor of Dayspring Wesleyan Church in Marion, was created with the goal of strengthening bonds of marriage.

    "I couldn't imagine this. It's like a dream," Hummel said. "When my wife, Nicole, and I first started this, we wanted this to be bigger than just our church. We wanted this to be for more than the two churches that started it."

    In the early 2000s, Hummel, who grew up in Berlin and attended Central Christian High School in Kidron, was the youth pastor at Walnut Creek Mennonite Church. He was tasked with making the events more inviting for young couples.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9OXW_0wGogdiy00

    "What keeps younger couples from working on this most important relationship?" he asked. "We had been married for about six years and had two little kids at the time. We were in that boat."

    They identified marital obstacles, such as having kids, lack of time and lack of financial resources. MFL originally was geared toward couples in their first 15 years of marriage.

    Michael and Amanda Feikert of Millersburg attended Marriage For Life and said it is beneficial for any married couple.

    "We would recommend this conference, no matter if your relationship is great or struggling," the Feikerts agree. "This conference will strengthen not only you as a person but also strengthen your relationship."

    Short, direct and useful for all

    Hummel adds the experience is short and to the point.

    "We decided to keep it short, from 7 at night to noon the next day." Hummel said. "We also had to make it cheap. We approached someone in our church for a donation. We provided a hotel room in Wooster, breakfast and the event only cost $50 a couple. We had 16 couples come to the first event. The next year, 22. The following year, 30 couples."

    As the event grew, it moved to Carlisle Inn in Sugarcreek, and leaders began investing in nationally known speakers. A woman from Cleveland recognized a speaker who was booked and sent her kids to the event, Hummel said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKLEi_0wGogdiy00

    "Six years in, we had people from Cleveland coming. Then they told their pastor about it and we had more people coming," he said. "It was a slow grow. We added a second night, adding 40 more couples the second night for couples of all ages. Then we added another hotel. We were up to over 300 couples from all over the state. The next year we were up to 500 couples, selling out in just two weeks."

    The event eventually moved to Encore Hotel in Berlin, using the Amish Country Theater for the speakers, going from 500 to 600 couples, and it sold out in less than a week. It is still an affordable experience for $85. Couples began coming from West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and a couple flew in from Florida.

    Not held in church intentionally

    "We were bringing in top-notch marriage and family speakers, and word was getting out," Hummel said. "The next year, we sold out in something like 40 minutes. It was crazy. So we added a second weekend, which added another 600 couples."

    In 2023, a third weekend was added and 1,800 couples from seven states - different races and different religious denominations - attended.

    "We had wives dragging their husbands, and by the time they're done, the husband is like, 'Oh that wasn't so bad,'" Hummel said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yiu24_0wGogdiy00

    "We don't do this in church intentionally," he added. "I've been a pastor for 20 years, and we know church gives off a vibe that some people just aren't ready for. We want something in a relaxed environment, offering encouragement, realizing marriage is a gift, and if God wants you to live 'til death do you part, then it's a possibility if you do it the right way. We pray, but there's no Bible thumping. There's tons of laughter. It's a great experience."

    Hummel noted that as businesses started supporting the event through donations, they were given hotel rooms for their employees. He began to notice some Amish couples coming to the retreat from the businesses.

    "I've had a couple Amish bishops show up, and now we've got Amish couples of all ages, some even coming from Geauga County," he said. "It's crazy."

    How MFL helps

    The Feikerts noted all marriages have bumps along the way, but Marriage For Life is a way of helping couples through those rough spots.

    "All marriages have their battles and by going to these events we learn from the speakers that we all go through about the same things," Amanda Feikert said. "But if you work together and keep Christ in the center of your marriage, you will grow stronger on the other side of those battles."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x325K_0wGogdiy00

    The Feikerts heard about Marriage For Life through their church and decided to give it a try.

    "Our Church was offering the event, and we thought it sounded like fun," she added. "We also wanted to strengthen our marriage and have a more Christ centered marriage."

    Those sentiments were shared by Brandon and Rebecca Von Almen of Marshallville, who said MFL has truly been a blessing for them as well.

    "Attending the Marriage For Life conference for the past 10 years has deepened our bond and renewed our commitment to each other," Brandon Von Almen said. "The sessions and speakers provided us with practical tools to strengthen our communication, resolve conflicts with grace, and grow closer in our shared faith.

    "It's not just a conference, it's been a transformative experience that has enriched our marriage, equipping us to face life's challenges together with greater love and understanding," he continued. "Plus, it's affordable and accessible."

    The Von Almens added they leave each year feeling more connected, supported, and with a clearer vision of the purpose of what God has for their marriage.

    "It has become the cornerstone of our relationship, offering a space to refocus, reflect and grow," he said.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Marriage for Life: Conference IDs marital obstacles, offers solutions to overcome them

