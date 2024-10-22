Open in App
    GriefShare support group offering programs on surviving holidays, loss of spouse

    By Wooster Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flnjv_0wGogAK100

    After the cards and letters have stopped coming and most people have returned to their normal routine, for those who have experienced the death of a loved one, grief continues. As others prepare for the holidays, those who are grieving are left wondering how they will make it through this season without the one who has been there with them in the past. What will they do with all the emotions they are experiencing? Where are they going to find the strength to get through this?

    A GriefShare support group at Shreve Community Church will hold two program Saturday, Nov. 9, beginning with a morning session 10-11:30 a.m. ttitled Surviving the Holidays. The session addresses how to deal with emotions, how to prepare for the holidays and practical tips to soften the grief and discover hope for the future.

    Lunch will be provided.

    The second program, Loss of a Spouse, will be offered 12:30-2 p.m.  It covers such topics as what to expect in the days ahead, how to handle loneliness and how to find the strength to go on. Everyone who attends will receive a booklet with more than 30 short reading on how to live with grief and rebuild one’s life.

    There is no cost for the program.

    To register or for more information, call 330-567-2051 visit shrevecommunitychurch.org . Reservations are do by Nov 7.

    At 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, the church will host a Christmas service for those who are carrying the pain of loss during the holiday season.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: GriefShare support group offering programs on surviving holidays, loss of spouse

