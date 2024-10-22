Wayne County townships, villages seek voter OK for levies, issues and liquor options

This story has been updated to note the 1.4-mill levy for Hillsdale Local Schools on the Nov. 5 ballot is a renewal issue.

Voters in Wayne County will be asked to approve two countywide issues, nine township and village issues, four school district issues and six liquor options in the Nov. 5 general election.

Issues, levies and options on the ballot are:

Countywide

Wayne County Park District , 0.5 mill, new levy, operating expenses, 10 years; it would raise $2,028,000 annually; cost to a property valued at $100,000 is $18 a year

Wayne County Children Services , 0.2 mill, renewal, five years; it would raise $566,000 annually,; cost to a property valued at $100,000 is $4 a year

Villages/cities/townships

Village of Doylestown , 2.9 mills, renewal, five years, general expenses; it would raise $178,000 annually; cost to a property valued at $100,000 is $55 a year

City of Rittman , 1 mill, renewal, five years, capital improvements and fire department operations; it would raise $96,000 annually; cost to property valued at $100,000 is $22 a year

City of Rittman , 2.3 mills, renewal, five years, ambulance and emergency medical services; it would raise $220,000 annually; cost fo property valued at $100,000 is $51 a year

Chester Township , 1 renewak and 1.9 additional (2.9) mills, renewal and increase, fire and EMS protection; it would raise $259,000 annually; cost to property valued at $100,000 is $87 annually.

East Union Township , 0.9 mill, renewal, five years, fire and ambulance protection; it would raise $73,000 annually; cost to property valued at $100,000 is $90

Milton Township , 1.25 mills, renewal, five years, road and bridge maintenance; it would raise $82,000 annually; cost to property valued at $100,000 is $29 a year

Northern Sugar Creek Township Fire District , 2.9 mills, renewal, two years, fire and ambulance protection; it would raise $150,000 annually; cost to a property valued at $100,000 is $72 a year

Southern Sugar Creek Township Fire District , 1.5 mills, renewal, two years, fire and EMS; it would raise $109,000 annually; cost to property valued at $100,000 is $32 a year

Salt Creek Township Road District , 2.5 mills, renewal, five years, road and bridge maintenance; it would raise $280,000 annually; cost for a $100,000 property is $42 a year

School Districts

Hillsdale Local Schools , 20.1 mills, renewal, current expenses; it would raise $8,113,000 annually; cost to property valued at $100,000 is $347 a year

Hillsdale Local Schools , 1.4 mills, renewal, permanent improvement; it would raise $493,000 annually; cost to property valued at $100,000 is $13 a year.

Northwestern Local School District Income Tax , repeal of 1.25%, current expenses, collects $2.9 million a year

Orrville City Schools , 3.25 mills, renewal, 10 years, emergency requirements; it would raise $1,115,700 annually; cost to a property valued at $100,000 is $112 annually

Liquor Options

City of Orrville , Ward 1, El Cerrito, beer, wine, mixed beverages, spiritous liquor sales

City of Orrville , Ward 1, El Cerrito, Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages, spiritous liquor sales

Canaan Township , Bobcat Beverage Drive Thru, Round 2 Drive Thru, wine and mixed beverage sales

Baughman Township , Nature Valley Farm, beer, wine and mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor sales

Baughman Township , Nature Valley Farm, Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor sales

Congress Township , PushPen, Wonderland of Food, Sunday sales of spirituous liquor

