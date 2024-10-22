Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Record

    Wayne County townships, villages seek voter OK for levies, issues and liquor options

    By Wooster Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    This story has been updated to note the 1.4-mill levy for Hillsdale Local Schools on the Nov. 5 ballot is a renewal issue.

    Voters in Wayne County will be asked to approve two countywide issues, nine township and village issues, four school district issues and six liquor options in the Nov. 5 general election.

    Issues, levies and options on the ballot are:

    Countywide

    Wayne County Park District , 0.5 mill, new levy, operating expenses, 10 years; it would raise $2,028,000 annually; cost to a property valued at $100,000 is $18 a year

    Wayne County Children Services , 0.2 mill, renewal, five years; it would raise $566,000 annually,; cost to a property valued at $100,000 is $4 a year

    Villages/cities/townships

    Village of Doylestown , 2.9 mills, renewal, five years, general expenses; it would raise $178,000 annually; cost to a property valued at $100,000 is $55 a year

    City of Rittman , 1 mill, renewal, five years, capital improvements and fire department operations; it would raise $96,000 annually; cost to property valued at $100,000 is $22 a year

    City of Rittman , 2.3 mills, renewal, five years, ambulance and emergency medical services; it would raise $220,000 annually; cost fo property valued at $100,000 is $51 a year

    Chester Township , 1 renewak and 1.9 additional (2.9) mills, renewal and increase, fire and EMS protection; it would raise $259,000 annually; cost to property valued at $100,000 is $87 annually.

    East Union Township , 0.9 mill, renewal, five years, fire and ambulance protection; it would raise $73,000 annually; cost to property valued at $100,000 is $90

    Milton Township , 1.25 mills, renewal, five years, road and bridge maintenance; it would raise $82,000 annually; cost to property valued at $100,000 is $29 a year

    Northern Sugar Creek Township Fire District , 2.9 mills, renewal, two years, fire and ambulance protection; it would raise $150,000 annually; cost to a property valued at $100,000 is $72 a year

    Southern Sugar Creek Township Fire District , 1.5 mills, renewal, two years, fire and EMS; it would raise $109,000 annually; cost to property valued at $100,000 is $32 a year

    Salt Creek Township Road District , 2.5 mills, renewal, five years, road and bridge maintenance; it would raise $280,000 annually; cost for a $100,000 property is $42 a year

    School Districts

    Hillsdale Local Schools , 20.1 mills, renewal, current expenses; it would raise $8,113,000 annually; cost to property valued at $100,000 is $347 a year

    Hillsdale Local Schools , 1.4 mills, renewal, permanent improvement; it would raise $493,000 annually; cost to property valued at $100,000 is $13 a year.

    Northwestern Local School District Income Tax , repeal of 1.25%, current expenses, collects $2.9 million a year

    Orrville City Schools , 3.25 mills, renewal, 10 years, emergency requirements; it would raise $1,115,700 annually; cost to a property valued at $100,000 is $112 annually

    Liquor Options

    City of Orrville , Ward 1,  El Cerrito, beer, wine, mixed beverages, spiritous liquor sales

    City of Orrville , Ward 1,  El Cerrito, Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages, spiritous liquor sales

    Canaan Township , Bobcat Beverage Drive Thru, Round 2 Drive Thru, wine and mixed beverage sales

    Baughman Township , Nature Valley Farm, beer, wine and mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor sales

    Baughman Township , Nature Valley Farm, Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor sales

    Congress Township , PushPen, Wonderland of Food, Sunday sales of spirituous liquor

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wayne County townships, villages seek voter OK for levies, issues and liquor options

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy