    Column: Jazz up the tailgate party with Buckeye Apple Nachos, Apple Corn Chili

    By Laurie Sidle,

    2 days ago

    When the high school football season kicked off this year, I threw an impromptu tailgate party for the first home game. I invited a few close family members, including my nephew who plays in the marching band and my son who was broadcasting the game, ordered some pizza, baked a batch of cookies and got to the parking lot early enough to find a good spot.

    It turned out to be a fun gathering outside the stadium, and I’m hoping to plan another one, only this time I want to up my game with the menu.

    Our Extension staff who work with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed) suggested some ideas involving apples. They currently are teaching children and adults about the nutritional benefits of apples and sharing a taste of apple recipes from the Celebrate Your Plate website.

    Celebrate Your Plate is a SNAP-Ed initiative meant to help people lead healthier lives by encouraging them to eat more fruits and vegetables.

    For a tailgate party, how about Buckeye Apple Nachos or Apple Corn Chili? These are popular game-day dishes, only with a healthy twist.

    Apples are low in calories and naturally free of fat and sodium. They contain soluble fiber, a type of fiber that helps you feel full for longer, aids in digestive tract regulation and may protect against chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

    Apples can be stored in the refrigerator for four to six weeks. They are a great way to celebrate the bountiful apple harvest and your favorite football team! Here are a couple of recipes to try.

    Buckeye Apples Nachos

    Ingredients:

    ¼ cup dark chocolate chips

    ⅓ cup peanut butter or nut butter

    2 apples, sliced

    ⅓ cup pretzels, chopped

    ½ cup unsalted nuts, chopped

    ¼ cup dried fruit (raisins, low-sugar dried cranberries, etc.)

    Instructions: Add dark chocolate chips and peanut butter to small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave 10 seconds, remove, and stir gently. Repeat microwaving 10 seconds at a time until peanut butter and chocolate chips have melted together into a pourable sauce.

    Arrange apple slices in a singular layer on a large serving plate. Drizzle with a spoon with half the dark chocolate and peanut butter mixture onto the apples, then sprinkle with pretzels, nuts, and dried fruit. Drizzle the remaining dark chocolate and peanut butter mixture.

    Tips

    • If you don’t have nuts in your pantry, try using chunky peanut butter in the drizzle for an extra crunch.
    • Use tart apple varieties such as Granny Smith, Pink Lady or McIntosh.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAiDD_0wGnGUs200

    Apple Corn Chili

    Ingredients:

    2 tablespoons olive oil or vegetable oil, divided

    8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut in ½-inch cubes

    1 medium onion, chopped

    2 cloves garlic, minced, or 2 teaspoons garlic powder

    1 15-ounce can, no-salt-added corn, drain liquid into a small bowl or cup

    2 medium red apples, chopped into ½-inch pieces

    1 teaspoon ground cumin

    ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper (if desired)

    1 15-ounce can no-salt-added black beans, drained and rinsed

    1 can (4 ½ ounces) diced green chiles, drained

    2 cups low-sodium chicken stock

    Optional toppings:

    ¼ cup light sour cream

    ¼ cup fresh, chopped cilantro

    ¼ cup green onion, chopped

    Directions: In a large pot, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat until oil simmers; add chicken and brown (about 7 minutes). Remove chicken from pan and put in small bowl. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in the pot. Add onions and sauté until soft. Add garlic, cumin and cayenne pepper, if using. Add corn and cook until golden brown. Add apples and cook until apples can easily be mashed with a fork, 10-15 minutes.

    Use a fork or potato masher to stir the onion, apple, and corn mixture. Add liquid from the corn and stir to make a thick sauce. Add 2 cups of chicken stock, stir to combine and increase heat to bring the pot to a simmer. Add black beans, chilies and chicken. Simmer for additional 5 minutes. To serve, ladle soup in bowls and top with non-puréed portion of apple corn mixture.

    Whether or not you’re planning a tailgate, check out the many healthy apple recipes at celebrateyourplate.org .

    Laurie Sidle is an Ohio State University Extension Family and Consumer Sciences and 4-H program assistant and may be reached at 330-264-8722 or sidle.31@osu.edu.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Column: Jazz up the tailgate party with Buckeye Apple Nachos, Apple Corn Chili

