Holmes County townships, villages seek voter OK for levies, issues and liquor options

Voters in Holmes County will be asked to approve three countywide issues, six township or village issues, one school district issue and six liquor options in the Nov. 5 general election.

Issues, levies and options on the ballot are:

Countywide

Holmes County Council on Aging , additional 0.19 mill, five years, which would raise $300,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $7 a year

Holmes County Home , 1.5-mill renewal, five years, which would raise $1.334 million annually; cost for a property vauled at $100,000 is $23 a year

Holmes County Board of Developmental Disabilities , 3.5-mill renewal, continuing, which would raise $3.308 million annually; the cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $61 a year

Townships/villages

Clark Township Fire District , 2-mill renewal, five years, which would raid $145,000 annually; the cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $59 annually

Prairie Township , 3.5-mill renewal, roads and bridges, three years, which would raise $265,000 annually; the cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $105 a year

Village of Killbuck , electric aggregation service agreements

Paint Township , 2-mill replacement, fire and EMS services, five years, which would raise $321,000 annually; the cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $70 a year

Richland Township , 1-mill renewal, fire and EMS services, five years, which would raise $28,000 annually; the cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $35 a year

Ripley Township , 2.5-mill renewal, roads and bridges, five years, which would raise $155,000 annually; the cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $50 a year

School districts

Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District , 9.743 mills, $53.5 million bond issue, 37 years, which would cost $341 a year for each $100,000 property value; and 0.5 mill new levy, continuing, which would raise $154,000 annually and cost $18 for each $100,000 of poperty value, both for new school campus (Knox Township, Precinct 2, Washington Township, Precincts 3 and 4)

Liquor options

Killbuck Township , County Fare, 9591 U.S. Route 62, Killbuck, spiritous liquor permit

Killbuck Township , County Fare, 9591 U.S. Route 62, Killbuck, spiritous liquor, wines, mixed beverages permit, Sunday sales

Killbuck Marathon , 205 W. Front St., Killbuck, wine and mixed beverages

Killbuck Marathon , 205 W. Front St., Killbuck, wine and mixed beverages, Sunday sales

Pizza Parlor II , 101 W. Front St., Killbuck, wine and mixed beverages

Pizza Parlor II, 101 W. Front St., Killbuck, wine and mixed beverages, Sunday sales

A feature on the Holmes County Auditor's website enables users to search for property by name, address or parcel number. Election ballot information is at the top of the summary page. Click on "more information" for detailed levy material and estimates of increases should tax levies pass in the November election.

"Since 2008, we have posted this specific information for every levy-affected property on our website," Auditor Jackie McKee said. "It is important to have this information available to voters so they can be informed on proposed and future increases to their tax bill."

For more information about the Holmes County Auditor's Office tax levy tool, call 330-674-1896.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Holmes County townships, villages seek voter OK for levies, issues and liquor options