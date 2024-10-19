Candidates cite workforce, healthcare, property taxes as issues in Holmes, Coshocton, Know

A Mount Vernon man and an Apple Valley woman are competing for a seat in the Ohio House, District 98, that represents Holmes, Coshocton and Knox counties.

Mark Hiner of Mount Vernon is the Republican candidate and Annie Homstad of Apple Valley is the Democratic candidate hoping to fill the seat that has been occupied by Darrel Kick of Holmes County for four terms. Kick has reached his term limit.

Hiner said each county has unique needs and challenges.

"In Holmes County, e-bikes are proving to be a safety concern and officials are talking about ways to prioritize safety for everyone," he said. "ODOT will need to be involved in the conversation as well as the county engineer and commissioners. Those conversations are already taking place and will continue."

Hiner: Property taxes, workforce development are major issues

Hiner adds he would like to see a reduction in property taxes.

"Property taxes are on the rise and I would like to see reductions for everyone, not just carve outs for a few," Hiner said. "There are a couple of bills pending and discussions are taking place among existing House members. There are many ways we could reduce property taxes, but I would like to see less dependence on them overall."

He also sees workforce development as a major issue.

"Workforce development is needed everywhere and even though I am a proponent of school choice, I want to ensure our public schools have the tools they need to compete and excel," Hiner said. "All of our children deserve a first class education and I will work to ensure that our schools are able to provide it."

He said more focus needs to be placed on technical education, noting the 98th District is struggling with increased costs for public safety (fire and police) "and we will need to find ways to increase pay to keep those people from looking for higher paying jobs elsewhere. There are always water, sewer and drainage problems to deal with. I will work to help secure funding and legislation where needed."

Hiner, who has been a business owner for 30 years, said his experience can be useful as a state representative.

"I am pretty good at bringing people together and will work with whoever is willing to help move our state and district forward," he said. "I have been attending county commissioners and village council meetings in all three counties. It is important to have relationships with all of the other elected officials so we can all work in unison to achieve the goals of the district."

Hiner has been married for 33 years and has two children, both married, and two grandchildren.

About Annie Homstad

Homstad owns an accounting business and serves as the local school district treasurer and a substitute teacher in her community. She is ready to do more.

The message she delivers on her website is: "I’m ready to step up and represent you. I have found myself overly frustrated by the issues I see in my community and in the country. I haven’t seen the positive changes we all need.

"I am passionate about finding solutions to the rising cost of living and healthcare, women's healthcare, voting rights, the low minimum wage, and school funding issues that my family and neighbors are facing," she continued. "I am done with just complaining about the politics. I am empowered to do more."

Her background in the financial industry gives her knowledge to offer to the people of Knox, Holmes and Coshocton counties at the Statehouse as their representative, she said.

Homstad noted on her website that issues needing to be addressed include broadband access in rural areas, utility assistance, heath insurance premium assistance and expansion of Medicare coverage age to 50. She also is a supporter of unions, and for the expansion of care infrastructure for children and elderly.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Candidates cite workforce, healthcare, property taxes as issues in Holmes, Coshocton, Know