Wayne county commissioner candidates have different views of the future

The race for the only contested Wayne County commissioner seat in November's General Election features two candidates with distinct visions for the area's future.

Republican Matt Martin, focusing on economic growth and housing, and Democrat Karla DeMali, advocating for transparency and mental health reform, both bring years of community involvement and unique priorities to the table.

They are competing for the term that begins Jan. 2. The candidate for the term beginning Jan. 3 is David E. McMillen, a Republican who is unopposed.

Martin, who has been involved in Wayne County for years, aims to strengthen relationships and focus on housing.

"We all work towards a common goal to have the best place to live in and work in," he said, adding building relationships is key given the turnover in several leadership positions. "It’s important to build a relationship with the residents, the employees, the different municipalities within our county."

Martin emphasized that while Wayne County is not facing a "broken system," changes are happening rapidly and the county must act to remain proactive.

Martin concerns include housing, transportation, balance of ag and business

"There are some things that are rapidly changing that if we don't act upon them, they’re going to get ahead of us," he said. "We need to think outside the box and be creative."

One of Martin's main concerns is housing development.

He said Wayne County must accommodate growth and maintain a healthy balance between agriculture and business.

"Our housing is definitely a big issue right now. If we’re going to remain a healthy community, we need smart growth," he said.

He referenced areas in Wooster that have made great progress but noted, "south of there is becoming a lot more dilapidated."

On transportation, Martin stressed its importance for those seeking employment.

"I think it's very important to have a transportation system because the people who aren’t working need to be working. If they can’t afford a car right out of the gate, then they’re not going to work," he said.

DeMali targets mental health, affordable housing, transparency

DeMali comes from a background in education and aims to prioritize transparency in government.

"As a commissioner, you should be held accountable for where this money is coming from," she said, calling for clearer communication about the use of the general fund. "The people's concerns are with transportation and other vital services."

Transportation also is a focal point for DeMali, who expressed her support for initiatives like charging stations in Orrville.

"I think we have to go in with open eyes; this is the future," she said. "I don’t want Wayne County to be left behind."

One of her top concerns is mental health care, which she sees as a growing issue.

"Mental health is my top priority. We don’t have affordable health care anymore," DeMali said.

She emphasized the need for more affordable housing and better regulations for renters, stressing that renters often lack proper representation.

"We feel that our renters are people too," she said.

DeMali emphasized her commitment to accountability and transparency.

"You can’t take care of anything until you start with the main problem," she said, adding her door would always be open to the community.

