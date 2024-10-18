'They've really stepped up:' Starr, Posten prove hard work leads to success for Triway

WOOSTER - Triway had some work to do this offseason.

Following a 5-6 season the Titans saw their starting quarterback transfer to Colonel Crawford and backup quarterback graduate — they combined for 2,293 yards passing and 25 touchdowns. They also had both leading rushers graduate, and two of the top four receivers in a pass-heavy offense.

"We've got a first year starting QB and a first year starting running back," coach Cody Kelly said. "We had to live through those growing pains early in the year, but they've really stepped up. I think one of the strengths of this team is that we are a very close team, these guys do everything together, and I think that helps with the maturity process.

"It just takes reps. Our QB Luke Starr and running back Wyatt Posten are two of the hardest workers on on the whole team. And when you got guys in those positions that are going to work the hardest, it usually ends up in your favor."

Starr saw limited action as a sophomore attempting just 19 passes but did log 30 carries for 114 yards. Taking over the role this season he is completing 61.2% of his attempts for 1,831 yards, 17 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while also rushing for 323 yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries through Week 8.

Posten didn't log a single rushing attempt as a junior, but already has 94 carries under his belt for 435 yards and five touchdowns. He also has proven to be a threat at times out of the backfield with seven receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Week 9 Football Preview | Triway hope to learn from mistakes hosting Northwest

"I think we found what we liked at the end of last year, and we knew coming into this year that Luke has all the talent in the world — with his arms and his legs — he's a very athletic kid," Kelly said. "Posten was a running back we knew could run the ball. He's a tough kid, we just had to figure out the right schemes and try to get them in the right spots.

"I think going from last year to this year, as far as the changes to the offense, was really trying to establish the run more than we have in the past. Obviously we still throw the ball a lot, but having Luke there being able to run the ball at any moment with Posten back there gives us the dual-threat teams have to prepare for."

One thing that has certainly helped Starr under center is having a number of talented wideouts to choose from in the aerial attack. Seniors Alex Shearer and Brody Snyder lead the team in yards (492) and receptions (41) respectively, Shearer has five touchdowns on 39 receptions and Snyder three touchdowns with 413 yards. Junior Olley Krupp (36 receptions, 453 yards, five touchdowns) and sophomore Bruin Flinner (28 receptions, 336 yards, three touchdowns) round out those with double-digit catches; junior Brody Flinner has nine receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown.

"We have six or seven guys we feel can take it to the house at any time," Kelly said. "We just gotta continually get those guys the ball in space. It doesn't have to be anything complicated, just get them the ball and hopefully they can make a guy miss and go. We're blessed in the receiver position, that's where we are a little bit more veteran.

"We've got guys there who have played a lot of snaps for us, so I think that helps Luke out as well being the first year starter."

This talented Titans offense has already clinched a playoff spot in Division V, Region 18. The goal now is winning out to ensure home field advantage and putting themselves in a good position to win the program's first postseason game since beating Galion in 2014.

zholden@gannett.com | 419-617-6018 | Twitter/X: @Zachary_Holden

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: 'They've really stepped up:' Starr, Posten prove hard work leads to success for Triway