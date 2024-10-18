Open in App
    77th House District candidates share ideas on direction of Wayne County

    By Miranda McGrath, Wooster Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    As the race for Ohio's 77th District heats up, candidates Meredith Craig and Mark Gooch present their goals and perspectives for addressing local issues, ranging from property tax reform to small business growth.

    They are competing for the seat to be vacated by Rep. Scott Wiggam, who is completing is fourth term.

    Craig, a Republican and a lifelong Wayne County resident, expressed her honor in having the opportunity to serve her community.

    "I care deeply about the direction of our county and state, and will prioritize our needs to ensure we’re receiving adequate State resources," Craig said.

    Aiming to restore the Ohio House of Representatives to a more credible institution, she points to a desire to return to a time of civility and effective governance, like during the leadership of Speaker Bill Batchelder.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DojNh_0wBuN5ST00

    If elected, Craig said her immediate focus will be addressing rising property taxes and ensuring communities receive the necessary funding.

    "Several of us incoming freshman legislators are already in conversations about what makes sense," she said.

    Highlighting the challenge faced by seniors on fixed incomes, Craig noted many are finding their property taxes are higher than their mortgage payments.

    "Something must be done to help alleviate this burden," she said.

    Supporting economic growth in manufacturing, agriculture sectors

    Craig also emphasized her intent to support economic growth, particularly in Wayne County's manufacturing and agricultural sectors. She aims to ensure no state regulation hinders progress and would like to work with local leadership to foster growth in Rittman.

    Additionally, Craig’s infrastructure priorities will focus on road and bridge maintenance, along with exploring public transit solutions, she said. As a fiscal conservative, she promises to approach the state’s transportation budget with a responsible mindset.

    Staying connected with constituents is another priority for Craig. She plans to continue attending township and council meetings and hold regular office hours across the county.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IJro_0wBuN5ST00

    Gooch addresses property taxes, prescription costs, affordable housing

    Gooch, a Democrat and longtime resident of Wayne County, also seeks to represent the community in the Ohio House.

    "I feel called to go represent Wayne County in Columbus on real issues," he said, noting his involvement with various community organizations, including his church, Kiwanis and Scouts.

    His platform focuses on finding solutions for rising property taxes, with a particular emphasis on directing tax dollars to public schools and related support services.

    Gooch said he intends to examine how pharmacy benefit managers can potentially lower the cost of prescriptions, an issue he feels strongly about tackling.

    He noted affordable housing and child care are critical issues tied to small business growth, and he wants to ensure workforce development efforts continue to thrive.

    Improving local infrastructure also is a priority for Gooch, with plans to secure focused funding for cities to install the necessary utilities to attract new businesses and housing.

    "I want to work on providing focused funding to allow cities to be able to install the necessary utility infrastructure to help draw new businesses and housing to communities," he said.

    His approach is informed by his research experience, having worked with government documents and the legal process for nearly four decades as a librarian.

    "I know how to do research to understand both sides of an issue," he said, adding his background equips him with the knowledge of how to advocate for and create legislative change.

    Gooch emphasized his local roots, highlighting his efforts to keep Christmas Run Pool open by leading a group to raise $100,000 for the cause. He also collaborated with College of Wooster students and the Wooster Hope Center to develop a Backpack for Kids program, which now spans every school district in Wayne County.

    In terms of constituent communication, Gooch said he would hold regular sessions at libraries and maintain open lines of communication through email, telephone and letters.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: 77th House District candidates share ideas on direction of Wayne County

